Lashley vs. McIntyre and WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Match Card Predictions

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania Backlash is the next WWE pay-per-view coming our way, set for May 16. Tacking on "WrestleMania" to the event's name seems like an attempt to piggyback off the popularity of the biggest show of the year. However, it may also be a sign this is WWE's attempt to justify running repeat matches.

Repeating contests is a trend that has been magnified this past year. Everything is milked dry and overstays its welcome.

More often than not, copying and pasting what came before and acting like it's not a big deal has been WWE's modus operandi. Calling this show WrestleMania Backlash could be WWE's justification for spending the next five weeks wasting time until there are as many rematches from April 10 and 11 as possible.

With that possible future in mind, what matches are likely to take place on the show? Let's toss out some predictions for what WWE may have in mind for the lineup.