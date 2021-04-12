WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After WrestleMania 37

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 37 was two nights of wild action in front of the first major live WWE crowd since the start of the pandemic.

Three titles changed hands from the red brand this weekend. Rhea Ripley became the Raw women's champion, AJ Styles and Omos won the Raw Tag Team Championships from The New Day, and Sheamus defeated Riddle for the U.S. title.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest overcame The Miz and John Morrison in a match many have called one of the greatest celebrity bouts of all time.

Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler left 'Mania with their title reigns intact. We also saw Randy Orton defeat The Fiend in one of the weirdest encounters in WrestleMania history.

Monday's Raw was all about dealing with the WrestleMania fallout while planting the seeds for Backlash on May 16. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.