    How Julian Edelman's Retirement Impacts Patriots' Depth Chart

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement on Monday after 11 years with the franchise. 

    The 34-year-old, who was drafted by the Patriots out of Kent State in the seventh round in 2009, ends his career with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. 

    Here's a look at the Patriots offense following the news: 

    QB: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Jacob Dolegala

    RB: Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Jakob Johnson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor

    WR 1: Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Isaiah Zuber

    WR 2: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Quincy Adeboyejo

    WR 3: Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson

    TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Dalton Keene, Devin Asiasi, Matt LaCosse, Rashod Berry

    LT: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste

    LG: Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron, Najee Toran

    C: David Andrews, Ted Karras, Dustin Woodard

    RG: Shaquille Mason

    RT: Trent Brown, Korey Cunningham  

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

