How Julian Edelman's Retirement Impacts Patriots' Depth Chart

Longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement on Monday after 11 years with the franchise.

The 34-year-old, who was drafted by the Patriots out of Kent State in the seventh round in 2009, ends his career with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns.

Here's a look at the Patriots offense following the news:

QB: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Jacob Dolegala

RB: Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Jakob Johnson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor

WR 1: Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Isaiah Zuber

WR 2: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Quincy Adeboyejo

WR 3: Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson

TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Dalton Keene, Devin Asiasi, Matt LaCosse, Rashod Berry

LT: Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste

LG: Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron, Najee Toran

C: David Andrews, Ted Karras, Dustin Woodard

RG: Shaquille Mason

RT: Trent Brown, Korey Cunningham

