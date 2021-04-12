WWE Rumors: Reviewing Top Buzz Following WrestleMania 37

1 of 3

WWE pulled a bit of a shocker during its U.S. Title match between Sheamus and Matt Riddle.

Riddle, after all, is a fast-rising star and former NXT call-up who looked positioned to get something of a WrestleMania moment by beating a modern great.

But WWE zigged when most seemed to expect a zag. Sheamus won and Riddle now figures to go into a bit of a rebuild.

And now we possibly know why.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestlingnews.co's Andrew Ravens), Riddle was never actually planned to be the U.S. champion. That spot was slotted for Keith Lee, who abruptly disappeared from programming right when WWE wanted to take the title off Bobby Lashley—so he could go on to fight for bigger things.

In short, the plan was for the U.S. title scene to elevate a fast-rising star, but it was Lee, not Riddle. With Sheamus winning it to rectify things, it could hint that Lee is about to come back and enter the scene again.