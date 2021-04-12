Booking WWE's Top Feuds of 2021 After WrestleMania 37 Results

0 of 3

WWE

WWE's WrestleMania 37 arguably started with a classic between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on Night 1, then closed things out Sunday night with another classic in the triple threat between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Which is to say WWE didn't pull any punches for the first major event with fans in the stands in more than a year. Titles changed hands, storylines concluded or got major extensions and Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history in the main event of Night 1 as one part of an overall passing-of-the-torch theme for the women's division.

So where do things go from here?

WWE has plenty of options, sure. But a handful of notables really stick out as capable of riding the momentum into a strong few months as all involved slowly turn eyes to SummerSlam as the next major event.