WWE WrestleMania 38: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and Dream Matches We Need to See

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The sight on Sunday night was a familiar one: Roman Reigns standing tall to end WrestleMania. However, this time was a bit different.

Reigns is currently having the best run of his WWE career. After missing last year's WrestleMania (held during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic) and some time after that, he returned at SummerSlam last August. He then aligned with Paul Heyman and won the Universal Championship at Payback a week later.

Since then, Reigns has dominated and been the main focal point of the SmackDown roster. Also, last October, he aligned with Jey Uso, his real-life cousin, after beating him twice in Universal Championship matches at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell.

That led to Sunday night, when Reigns defended the title in a Triple Threat match against Edge, the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner, and Daniel Bryan on the second night of WrestleMania 37. And for the third time in his career, Reigns was victorious in the main event of WrestleMania.

What's next for Reigns as he continues the best championship reign of his career, both in the short term and the long term? Is it possible he could still have the title when WrestleMania 38 arrives? And will he be back in the main event next year?

With WrestleMania 37 in the books, here's a look at three dream matches that would be great to see at WrestleMania 38, which is scheduled for April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.