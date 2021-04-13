2021 NBA Mock Draft: Did NCAA Tournament Hurt Any College Prospects?

13 of 13

21. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

Even before Baylor's national title run, Butler had improved his draft stock, looking sharper with his shooting, playmaking and defense. Despite questions about his burst and decision-making, teams are having an easier time picturing an NBA combo and his fit playing on or off the ball.

22. Houston Rockets (via Blazers): Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)

After a historic statistical season, Thomas will have suitors who see a scoring specialist. He won't offer any playmaking or defense, but he could still earn a nice role and paycheck for the ability to create his own shot and hit tough jumpers off spot-ups, pull-ups and screens.

23. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)

Cooper has a case as the draft's top playmaker after averaging 8.1 assists in 12 games. Teams will likely use him early on as a change-of-pace ball-handler off the bench until he improves his shooting, decision-making and defense.

24. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)

While some scouts have questioned Christopher's one-on-one style and reliance on transition, others have given him a pass for his explosive athleticism, skill level and fit at Arizona State. Capable of picking up easy baskets with his strength and burst, he also flashed advanced creation moves and improved shooting later in the season.

25. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Junior)

Dosunmu is missing one bankable speciality strength for a junior, but he's become well-rounded enough for scouts to feel comfortable taking him in the first round. At 6'5", he's developed into a threatening driver, playmaker and pull-up shooter.

26. Los Angeles Clippers: Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

While teams are hesitant about Springer's lead-guard potential, he'll draw first-round interest for his versatility and poise. He should wind up offering transition offense, passing IQ, spot-up shooting and defensive toughness in a combo role.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

Duarte will turn 24 before the draft, but that shouldn't bother a contender this late in the first round. He should be ready to shoot and defend, as well as offer some self-creation if given enough space or ball screens.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Roko Prkacin (Cibona, PF, 2002)

A 29-point, 15-rebound, nine-assist game in Croatia last week should have helped Prkacin build first-round steam. He's been on the radar for years with offensive versatility (to shoot, pass, attack and finish) suited for the NBA's power forward position.

29. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)

Teams looking for perimeter defense figure to highlight Henry on their draft boards. At 6'6", he's physically ready with excellent recovery ability and anticipation, and though he never blew up offensively, Henry started to turn a corner midway through the season with his shooting and runner game.

30. Utah Jazz: Marcus Bagley (Arizona State, SF/PF, Freshman)

Despite averaging just 10.8 points in 12 games, Bagley should have first-round suitors willing to bet on the eye-test results from his shooting stroke, shot-making versatility and defensive tools. He's an easy-to-picture fit with a simple, translatable skill set for spot-up play and off-screen scoring.

