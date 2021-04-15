5 Bold Predictions for WWE Raw and SmackDown for the Remainder of 2021

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 37 done, WWE starts a new season. Old stories will slowly disappear, and new talent will emerge. It's the time of year when anything can happen.

With that in mind, it could be fun to speculate on what comes next. After an immensely successful 'Mania, the company needs to keep the momentum going. How can talent be used to further emphasize a bright future?

WWE has a tough task ahead that could head in so many directions. A prediction now could be completely disproved in a month, but there's no harm in making some truly bold ones about where the company will go.

Will Raw finally back itself up to compete with SmackDown? Who will lead the charge for the red and blue brands in the year to come? Can WWE focus on the future rather than returning to the past?

These questions come to mind when considering a future that could be brighter than we expected.