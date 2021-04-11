WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Night 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Night 2 of WrestleMania kicked off with the culmination of the six-month feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton.

Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring as Orton watched from the ring. She came to a giant jack-in-the-box and twisted the handle. From there, a healed Fiend popped up. He launched himself from the top of the box, wiping The Viper out with a clothesline. He added a uranage before the fight spilled to the floor.

Orton delivered a side suplex onto the announce table but The Fiend no-sold it and tried for the mandible claw. The third-generation competitor survived the onslaught and delivered consecutive draping DDTs, only for the relentless masked maniac to recover.

He wiped Orton out with a clothesline, then added a crossbody. Orton fended his opponent off again and delivered another draping DDT, clinging to that particular move like Brock Lesnar to a German suplex. Orton tried for the RKO but The Fiend applied the mandible claw.

Suddenly, fire exploded from the turnbuckles and Alexa Bliss appeared on the top of the jack-in-the-box, black ooze pouring down her face. Orton capitalized on the distraction, delivered the RKO and scored the win.

Bliss, covered in black, stared at The Fiend until the stadium darkened. When the lights came back up, both Bliss and The Fiend were gone.

Result

Orton pinned The Fiend

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was all spectacle and a good one at that.

The Fiend's entrance was extraordinary and Orton sold the proper amount of fright and fear as his opponent essentially shook off everything thrown at him.

The stuff involving Bliss, her sudden turn and the aftermath will create buzz and intrigue as to what is next in the saga. Hopefully, WWE addresses the sudden shift because the longer they string along the audience, the sooner they will stop caring.