WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Night 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Night 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 11, 2021
On the heels of a superb first night of action, WWE WrestleMania 37 returned to Raymond James Stadium Sunday night for part two of The Showcase of the Immortals, headlined by Roman Reigns' defense of the Universal Championship.
The Triple Threat match for the title, also featuring Edge and Daniel Bryan, main-evented a card that also featured the intercontinental, United States, Raw women's and WWE women's tag team titles at stake.
Which champions were able to successfully retain their gold and who saw their reigns evaporate in the thick Tampa, Florida air?
Find out now with this recap of Night 2 of WWE's most prestigious event.
Match Card
- Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- Women's Tag Team Championship: Natalya and Tamina vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Night 2 of WrestleMania kicked off with the culmination of the six-month feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton.
Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring as Orton watched from the ring. She came to a giant jack-in-the-box and twisted the handle. From there, a healed Fiend popped up. He launched himself from the top of the box, wiping The Viper out with a clothesline. He added a uranage before the fight spilled to the floor.
Orton delivered a side suplex onto the announce table but The Fiend no-sold it and tried for the mandible claw. The third-generation competitor survived the onslaught and delivered consecutive draping DDTs, only for the relentless masked maniac to recover.
He wiped Orton out with a clothesline, then added a crossbody. Orton fended his opponent off again and delivered another draping DDT, clinging to that particular move like Brock Lesnar to a German suplex. Orton tried for the RKO but The Fiend applied the mandible claw.
Suddenly, fire exploded from the turnbuckles and Alexa Bliss appeared on the top of the jack-in-the-box, black ooze pouring down her face. Orton capitalized on the distraction, delivered the RKO and scored the win.
Bliss, covered in black, stared at The Fiend until the stadium darkened. When the lights came back up, both Bliss and The Fiend were gone.
Result
Orton pinned The Fiend
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was all spectacle and a good one at that.
The Fiend's entrance was extraordinary and Orton sold the proper amount of fright and fear as his opponent essentially shook off everything thrown at him.
The stuff involving Bliss, her sudden turn and the aftermath will create buzz and intrigue as to what is next in the saga. Hopefully, WWE addresses the sudden shift because the longer they string along the audience, the sooner they will stop caring.