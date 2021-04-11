Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, WWE's first live event back with fans in over a year, was both historic and highly enjoyable. Most of the matches were well-received by fans and delivered from an in-ring standpoint, making for a satisfying Show of Shows on the whole.

The main event of the evening saw Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks in a terrific match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bobby Lashley successfully retained his WWE Championship in the night's other major marquee match.

In the undercard, new Raw Tag Team champions were crowned AJ Styles and Omos took the titles from The New Day. Cesaro also scored the biggest win over his career over Bad Bunny put on the performance of a lifetime against The Miz and John Morrison.

The untimely rain delay started off the show on an underwhelming note, but the circumstances did force the company to get creative and give the talent the chance to cut promos that felt largely unscripted. Other than that, the three hours flew by and were filled with memorable moments.

If Night 2 is anywhere near as entertaining, then WrestleMania 37 will be remembered as being one of the stronger installments in recent memory. The following were the best and worst booking decisions that made up Night 1.