WWE WrestleMania 2021: Will Sunday's Matches Be Able to Top Saturday's Card?

Expectations were fairly low for some key matches on the Night 1 card.

The steel cage match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon, in particular, felt like a match destined to underwhelm. No one knew what they were getting out of Bad Bunny once the bell rang, and even Omos overperformed.

While there were a lot of unknowns surrounding Saturday's card that brought about hesitation, that is not the case Sunday.

We know Sheamus and Riddle could easily steal the show with what is sure to be an incredibly physical United States Championship match.

We have seen Big E and Apollo Crews tear the house down with fiercely competitive Intercontinental Championship matches on SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns have the best chemistry of any pairing on the WrestleMania card, and when you add Edge into the equation, there is no reason to believe they cannot have a Match of the Year candidate.

And none of that takes into consideration the fact that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have stolen many a show before, while Rhea Ripley and Asuka are talented enough to equal Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to make WrestleMania Night 2 theirs.

Of course, there are variables that could affect the quality of said matches, including the Nigerian Drum Fight stipulation accompanying the intercontinental title contest, celebrity involvement in Owens vs. Zayn or how time is dispersed throughout the card.

Still, the performers, their history together and established chemistry would seem to suggest Sunday's lineup will thrive. But if for some reason it struggles, never underestimate the power of motivation.