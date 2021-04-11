NHL Rumors: Buzz on Taylor Hall, Scott Laughton, More Before 2021 Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: Buzz on Taylor Hall, Scott Laughton, More Before 2021 Trade DeadlineApril 11, 2021
As the 2021 NHL trade deadline approaches, some significant deals have already been made. And there could be more on the horizon before Monday at 3 p.m. ET, when the league's 31 teams will no longer be able to make trades.
So far, Kyle Palmieri and David Savard have been among the biggest names to be dealt. The New Jersey Devils sent Palmieri to the New York Islanders, while Savard was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Those moves helped New York and Tampa Bay gear up for playoff runs while benefiting New Jersey and Columbus for the future.
With a little more than 24 hours until the deadline, more trades could be on the way. Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL.
Will Teams Play Waiting Game for Hall?
Taylor Hall's name remains one of the biggest involved in trade rumors, as it's possible he will be dealt from the Buffalo Sabres by Monday afternoon. However, it could take until close to the deadline for something to materialize.
According to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, numerous teams believe that if Hall is still with Buffalo by Monday that "maybe the price will come down." The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun previously reported that the Sabres were hoping to receive a first-round draft pick in any deal for Hall.
Even though the Islanders have already added Palmieri, it appears that may not stop them from also trying to acquire Hall, who has played for four teams over his 11-year NHL career.
"I think the Islanders are still interested, potentially, in getting him out of Buffalo," Johnston said during an appearance on Sportsnet on Saturday. "But there's a few other teams lurking in the wings."
While Hall's numbers are down this season (two goals and 17 assists in 37 games), he's proved in the past that he can be a solid scoring option. In 2017-18, he won the Hart Trophy while with the Devils, and last season, he tallied 52 points in 65 games between his time with New Jersey and the Arizona Coyotes.
Is Laughton Going to Remain in Philadelphia?
After spending his first eight NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, could Scott Laughton soon be on the move?
Neither Laughton nor the Flyers want that to happen, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who reported that the two sides have been "grinding away" on trying to work out a long-term deal. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
There appears to be outside interest in Laughton, though, as Friedman noted that the center has "been a target for a couple of teams," including "potentially" the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Philadelphia selected Laughton in the first round of the 2012 NHL draft, and he has 123 points (51 goals and 72 assists) over 358 NHL games. This season, he has seven goals and 10 assists in 37 games. He's also tallied six goals and four assists in 24 postseason games with the Flyers.
So while it appears both sides want to work out a new deal, there could be the possibility of the Flyers trading Laughton before Monday's deadline.
Trade Still Possibility for Iafallo
Another pending unrestricted free agent who is trying to work out a deal with his team is Los Angeles Kings wing Alex Iafallo. According to LeBrun, the Kings are hopeful they can come to terms with Iafallo, and Sunday could be "important day on that matter."
What will happen, though, if Iafallo doesn't agree to a new deal with Los Angeles before Monday afternoon?
"Obviously if they can't do that, trade is possible," LeBrun tweeted.
Iafallo has spent his entire four-year NHL career with the Kings, and he's been a strong offensive player for them. The 27-year-old has 126 points (52 goals and 74 assists) in 266 career games. This season, he's tallied 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 games.
It will be interesting to see how this situation develops and whether or not Iafallo will be staying in Los Angeles.