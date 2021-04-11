NHL Rumors: Buzz on Taylor Hall, Scott Laughton, More Before 2021 Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Taylor Hall's name remains one of the biggest involved in trade rumors, as it's possible he will be dealt from the Buffalo Sabres by Monday afternoon. However, it could take until close to the deadline for something to materialize.

According to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston, numerous teams believe that if Hall is still with Buffalo by Monday that "maybe the price will come down." The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun previously reported that the Sabres were hoping to receive a first-round draft pick in any deal for Hall.

Even though the Islanders have already added Palmieri, it appears that may not stop them from also trying to acquire Hall, who has played for four teams over his 11-year NHL career.

"I think the Islanders are still interested, potentially, in getting him out of Buffalo," Johnston said during an appearance on Sportsnet on Saturday. "But there's a few other teams lurking in the wings."

While Hall's numbers are down this season (two goals and 17 assists in 37 games), he's proved in the past that he can be a solid scoring option. In 2017-18, he won the Hart Trophy while with the Devils, and last season, he tallied 52 points in 65 games between his time with New Jersey and the Arizona Coyotes.