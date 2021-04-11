NHL Trade Deadline 2021: Date, End Time, Top Rumors and Speculation

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

As the playoffs loom large, NHL teams are either buying or selling based on their position in the standings.

The sellers are stocking up for the future and buyers are going all in on fortifying their rosters for what they hope will be a squad that gets them all the way to the Stanley Cup.

Reigning champ Tampa Bay Lightning just made a deal that solidifies them as the favorite to repeat.

In a three way trade, the Lightning got defenseman David Savard in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2021 to Detroit and a first-round pick in 2021 and a third-round pick in 2022 to Columbus.

Additionally, Tampa Bay got Brian Lashoff and the Blue Jackets and Red Wings have to pay a portion of Savard's salary (50 percent and 25 percent, respectively).

As for everyone else, they have until the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Monday to make a deal.

Latest Rumors

Flyers' Nolan Patrick On the Move?

Is Nolan Patrick a bust?

That's the million dollar question that the Philadelphia Flyers have to ask themselves.

Drafted in 2017, the 19-year old center had an impressive 30 points in 73 games during his inaugural season. But the improvement that the Flyers were expecting hasn't materialized.

This year, he only has seven points in 38 games.

Injuries have been a major factor in Patrick's stunted growth, but can Philly afford to be patient with their former No. 2 overall pick?

"I'm hearing that [the Flyers] shopped hard Nolan Patrick," NHL insider Nick Kypreos said on his show "Real Kyper" recently. "Obviously the injuries have taken their toll. As a buyer I think you still like the upside, but health is a big concern... I would think if you can get Nolan Patrick, if you are the Edmonton Oilers, I don't think it would get that expensive."

Since the Flyers seem to be on the outside looking in on the playoffs, it might be time to for them to give up on Patrick, not just for themselves, but to give him a change of scenery.

"I wonder if it’s time," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said recently on his "31 Thoughts" podcast. "I do think at times they have been asked about him, and they’ve kind of said ‘no.’ You know, right-shot center, second overall pick; you don’t want to give up on that too easy. But I wonder if both player and team are beginning to wonder if it’s time. We’ll see where it goes."

Will the Kings Extend or Trade Alex Iafallo?

Sometimes, it all comes down to money.

Pay Alex Iafallo or trade him, that's where the the Los Angeles Kings find themselves, according to TSN and RDS Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Status quo on the Alex Iafallo/Kings front," LeBrun tweeted. "I suspect tomorrow will be an important day on that matter. Kings hope to sign the pending UFA. But obviously if they can't do that, trade is possible."

Iafallo needs a contract extension and it makes sense for Los Angeles to keep him.

In Saturday's 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, the 27-year old forward came up big, scoring the game-winning goal on two shots and blocking two shots.

The Kings aren't exactly in the playoff hunt, so they may be forced to be sellers leading up to the trade deadline if they can't come to an agreement with Iafallo.

That being said, it's more likely that Iafallo sticks around because of his chemistry with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown.

Taylor Hall Not Just a Rental?

Taylor Hall is one of the biggest names in the trade rumor mill.

He's a top-six forward that could really help a contender and now he's willing to sweeten the pot to those that want to make a deal for him, according to NHL Insider on “Hockey Night in Canada" Chris Johnston.

"Of note on the Taylor Hall trade front: He's willing to consider signing an extension with an acquiring team, so this isn't necessarily a pure rental situation," Johnston tweeted.

Hall has already stated that he's willing to waive his no-move clause to go to a playoff bound team, but now that he's willing to sign an extension, he's potentially not just a rental for the rest of the season.

That could make a big difference for a team that has to give up trade assets to add him to their roster.

As for the Buffalo Sabres, it might make sense for them to unload a player that only has two goals and 19 points in 37 games this season.

"He just kind of stays wide," a source told The Athletic's Craig Custance and Eric Duhatschek. "There’s not a lot being generated from him."