2021 NHL Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest Deals

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The NHL's annual trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET. Usually held during the final week of February, this year's deadline was moved ahead on account of a shortened 56-game schedule.

The weeks leading up to the trade deadline tend to see an increase in trade activity. As of April 9, however, only 14 trades have taken place over the course of the season.

A flattened salary cap at $81.5 million left many teams with limited dollars to take on additional talent. Teams acquiring players signed beyond this season must also ensure they can be protected in this summer's expansion draft.

Nevertheless, the names of several notable players are popping up in media-generated trade speculation as the deadline approaches. Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall, St. Louis Blues right wing Mike Hoffman and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno are among those who could be on the move.

Here are our grades for the most noteworthy deals leading up to the deadline.