2021 NHL Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest Deals
The NHL's annual trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET. Usually held during the final week of February, this year's deadline was moved ahead on account of a shortened 56-game schedule.
The weeks leading up to the trade deadline tend to see an increase in trade activity. As of April 9, however, only 14 trades have taken place over the course of the season.
A flattened salary cap at $81.5 million left many teams with limited dollars to take on additional talent. Teams acquiring players signed beyond this season must also ensure they can be protected in this summer's expansion draft.
Nevertheless, the names of several notable players are popping up in media-generated trade speculation as the deadline approaches. Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall, St. Louis Blues right wing Mike Hoffman and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno are among those who could be on the move.
Here are our grades for the most noteworthy deals leading up to the deadline.
New York Islanders Acquire Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac
On April 7, the New York Islanders brought in forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils for forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2022.
Palmieri is a five-time 20-goal scorer. The 30-year-old can skate on either wing and plays an energetic style that should fit well within Islanders coach Barry Trotz's defensive system. The 35-year-old Zajac is getting long in the tooth, but his leadership and two-way ability should make him a valuable depth centerman.
Both players are unrestricted free agents. Zajac's annual average value is $5.75 million, while Palmieri's is $4.65 million. The Islanders freed up salary-cap space for both guys by placing sidelined captain Anders Lee and his $7 million cap hit on long-term injury reserve. The Devils also agreed to retain half of Zajac's and Palmieri's respective cap hits.
Jockeying for first place in the MassMutual East Division and the overall standings, the Islanders are a serious Stanley Cup contender. This deal could help them reach their goal. Palmieri enables them to offset some of the offense lost because of Lee's season-ending knee injury. Zajac brings experienced skill to their checking lines.
The Devils, meanwhile, got themselves a low first-round pick in this year's draft for Palmieri and a conditional fourth for the aging Zajac. Greer and Jobst are career minor leaguers who'll fill the gaps on the farm team as the Devils transition younger players into their regular lineup.
Grades
Islanders: A
Devils: B
Tampa Bay Lightning Land David Savard in Three-Team Deal
Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois had to bolster his depth on the right side of his blue line. However, he was pressed against the $81.5 million salary cap with almost no long-term injury reserve space to draw upon for wiggle room. BriseBois, however, got creative by using a three-team deal to land defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
As reported by TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Blue Jackets traded Savard to the Detroit Red Wings for minor-leaguer Brian Lashoff. The Jackets retained 50 percent of Savard's $4.25 million cap hit.
Detroit shipped Savard to Tampa Bay for the Lightning's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The Red Wings retained 50 percent of his $2.125 million cap hit they acquired from the Jackets. As per Cap Friendly, the Lightning will only be charged $1,062,500 against their salary cap.
The Jackets traded Lashoff to Tampa Bay for the Lightning's first-round pick in the 2021 draft and their 2022 third-rounder.
It was a complicated deal but BriseBois lands an experienced top-four playoff rental defenseman in Savard while staying cap compliant. The 6'2”, 233-pounder is a big-bodied, rugged shutdown blueliner. Before the trade, he led the Jackets with 89 blocked shots, finished second in hits (95) while averaging 1:48 in shorthanded ice time per game. He's due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The deal cost BriseBois a first-round pick but the Lightning GM appears determined to put up a strong defense of his club's Stanley Cup championship. The Jackets, meanwhile, have two picks in this year's draft while the Wings get themselves an additional fourth-rounder simply for helping out.
Grades
Lightning: A
Blue Jackets: B
Red Wings: B-
Buffalo Sabres Ship Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams waived the white flag on his club's miserable season by shipping center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Staal is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Adams had no intention of re-signing the 36-year-old center and opted for the best return possible as he looks toward a potential roster rebuild in the offseason. Given the Canadiens' limited salary-cap space at the time, the Sabres GM agreed to retain half of Staal's $3.25 million cap hit.
The Canadiens entered this season hoping promising youngsters Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi could blossom into full-time top-six roles. However, the kids needed some experienced depth and leadership at the center position to help them shoulder load down the stretch toward the playoffs.
Staal is well past the days when he was among the NHL's elite centers. However, he's still capable of putting up respectable numbers in a second- or third-line role. While he has just 10 points in 32 games with the Sabres, he tallied 47 points in 66 games last season with the Minnesota Wild.
Grades
Canadiens: B+
Sabres: B-
Colorado Avalanche Acquire Devan Dubnyk
Injuries to goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz derailed the Colorado Avalanche during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. Hoping to avoid a similar fate this season, Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic acquired Devan Dubnyk from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Goalie depth was once again an issue for the Avs with Francouz on long-term injury reserve and an inexperienced Jonas Johansson filling in as Grubauer's understudy. They needed a more seasoned netminder with playoff experience in that backup role.
Dubnyk should address that need. A former starter with the Minnesota Wild for over five seasons, the 34-year-old has 26 playoff games under his belt. His stats with the Sharks aren't that great, sporting a record of three wins, nine losses and two overtime defeats with a 3.18 goals-against average and a. 898 save percentage. However, those numbers should improve behind a deeper Avalanche defense corps.
Cap Friendly indicates the Sharks have $11.3 million in trade deadline cap space following the Dubnyk trade. GM Doug Wilson could be establishing himself as a third-part broker by using some of that space to aid cap-strapped clubs hoping to free up room for other trades before the deadline. He could take on an onerous contract from another team if the deal also includes a quality draft pick or prospect.
Grades
Avalanche: B+
Sharks: B-
Florida Panthers Trade for Brandon Montour
The Florida Panthers' blue line suffered a significant blow when top defenseman Aaron Ekblad fractured his left leg during a March 29 game against the Dallas Stars. To address his absence, the Panthers acquired Brandon Montour from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
With Ekblad sidelined for 12 weeks, the Panthers needed a top-four defenseman with a right-hand shot. Montour won't be able to fully replace Ekblad's impressive offensive skills and big minutes but the 26-year-old blueliner has solid puck-moving skills and experience. He averaged 20:32 in time on ice per game with the Sabres this season while collecting a respectable 14 points in 38 games.
Montour has put up better offensive numbers earlier in his career. He tallied 32 points with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017-18 and a career-high 35 points with the Ducks and Sabres the following season. Injuries limited him to 18 points in 54 games in 2019-20. His stats should improve skating on a deep playoff contender like the Panthers.
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams continues to look toward his club's future as he peddles his pending unrestricted free agents. That third-round pick joins the third-round acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in last month's Eric Staal trade.
Grades
Panthers: B
Sabres: C+