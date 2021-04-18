Heat Rumors: Miami Expects Victor Oladipo to Return from Injury This Season

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is "expected to come back this season" despite his current injury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Sunday on NBA Countdown (h/t HoopsHype).

Wojnarowski noted the guard "tweaked the area around his previous quad injury."

Oladipo suffered a torn quad in 2019, which limited him to just 55 games over his last two seasons combined. He has already missed four games after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of the Heat's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on April 8.

The two-time All-Star was a midseason acquisition by the Heat at the trade deadline on March 25. He spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets earlier this season. He struggled in 29 games with those two teams, averaging 20.8 points on 41.1 percent shooting and 4.7 assists per contest.

Miami added Oladipo hoping he would be able to boost an offense that ranks 26th in points per game and 24th in rating, per NBA.com. The 28-year-old is off to a slow start in his new home with 12 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting.

The Heat's ceiling will be determined by their ability to score points and keep pace with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They don't have a dominant shooter, but Oladipo has that ability at his best.

Until Oladipo can return at full strength, look for head coach Erik Spoelstra to rely on Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn to run the offense.