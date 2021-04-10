    WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase for WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Show

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2021

    Source: WWE.com

    The go-home SmackDown for WrestleMania 37 saw a ratings increase on Friday night. 

    Per ShowBuzz Daily's Mitch Metcalf, Fox averaged 2,079,500 million viewers for the two-hour broadcast. 

    Last week's episode drew 2.036 million viewers. Friday's show was taped in advance and was built largely around video packages and promos, as WWE is making final preparations for WrestleMania starting on Saturday night. 

    The main event segment was a promo from WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. He vowed to show up at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday night and put an end to the dreams of Daniel Bryan and Edge in their Triple Threat showdown. 

    Bryan and Edge also had promo segments in which both superstars made their case to leave WrestleMania with the universal title. 

    There were three matches on the show, headlined by the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Jey Uso outlasted 21 other superstars to win the match. He last eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura for one of the biggest singles wins of his career. 

    Other matches included Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode retaining the SmackDown tag team titles in a Fatal 4-way bout against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, The Street Profits, and Chad Gable and Otis. Ziggler stole a pin by covering Gable after Angelo Dawkins hit him with a frog splash. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tamina defeated Nia Jax by disqualification in a singles match between two superstars who could square off for the women's tag team titles at WrestleMania. Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles on night two against the winners of Saturday's tag team turmoil match. 

    Overall, it wasn't the most memorable SmackDown of all time. But it served its purpose as building up all of the key matches for WrestleMania. 

    Related

      WWE WrestleMania 37: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

      WWE WrestleMania 37: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE WrestleMania 37: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Drew McIntyre Says Bad Bunny 'Putting the Work In' 💪

      Drew McIntyre Says Bad Bunny 'Putting the Work In' 💪
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Drew McIntyre Says Bad Bunny 'Putting the Work In' 💪

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      SmackDown Fallout 📝

      🏆 Jey Uso wins Andre Battle Royal 🤩 WrestleMania hype 📲 Catch up on all the takes here

      SmackDown Fallout 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      SmackDown Fallout 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE Hot Take 🔥

      WrestleMania 37 will disappoint fans without big-name return

      WWE Hot Take 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE Hot Take 🔥

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report