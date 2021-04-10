WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase for WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Show

Source: WWE.com

The go-home SmackDown for WrestleMania 37 saw a ratings increase on Friday night.

Per ShowBuzz Daily's Mitch Metcalf, Fox averaged 2,079,500 million viewers for the two-hour broadcast.

Last week's episode drew 2.036 million viewers. Friday's show was taped in advance and was built largely around video packages and promos, as WWE is making final preparations for WrestleMania starting on Saturday night.

The main event segment was a promo from WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. He vowed to show up at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday night and put an end to the dreams of Daniel Bryan and Edge in their Triple Threat showdown.

Bryan and Edge also had promo segments in which both superstars made their case to leave WrestleMania with the universal title.

There were three matches on the show, headlined by the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Jey Uso outlasted 21 other superstars to win the match. He last eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura for one of the biggest singles wins of his career.

Other matches included Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode retaining the SmackDown tag team titles in a Fatal 4-way bout against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, The Street Profits, and Chad Gable and Otis. Ziggler stole a pin by covering Gable after Angelo Dawkins hit him with a frog splash.

Tamina defeated Nia Jax by disqualification in a singles match between two superstars who could square off for the women's tag team titles at WrestleMania. Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles on night two against the winners of Saturday's tag team turmoil match.

Overall, it wasn't the most memorable SmackDown of all time. But it served its purpose as building up all of the key matches for WrestleMania.