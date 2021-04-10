NHL Rumors: Latest Gossip on Alex Iafallo and More Ahead of 2021 Trade Deadline

2 of 3

One of the biggest names on the trade market is Taylor Hall, who could soon be playing for his fourth team in a span of two seasons. After turning out for the New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes in 2019-20, Hall signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres this past offseason.

But Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams is having "ongoing conversation, discussions" with several teams regarding a potential Hall trade, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. Not only that, but Dreger also reported that those teams are reaching out to Darren Ferris, Hall's agent, about the possibility of a contract extension should they acquire Hall.

Although the New York Islanders have already made one big move ahead of the deadline, bringing in forward Kyle Palmieri in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, that may not rule them out of the Hall discussions. Dreger said that New York was "in pretty heavy" on Hall, and that might not have changed.

"There are some out there who believe that maybe [New York GM] Lou Lamoriello isn't done and he circles back on Taylor Hall and the Buffalo Sabres," Dreger said on TSN's Insider Trading.

Another team that could be in the mix for Hall is the St. Louis Blues, as Seravalli reported that they were recently in contact with the Sabres regarding the 29-year-old.

Hall's numbers are down this season, as he has two goals and 17 assists in 37 games for Buffalo.