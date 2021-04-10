UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The UFC hosts its second event on ABC with a middleweight main event between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

It isn't quite the main event the UFC was envisioning when the card was put together. Vettori was originally slated to fight Darren Till. However, Till suffered a broken collarbone and Holland was called upon to be a short-notice replacement.

That's nothing new for Holland, who remains one of the most active fighters in the UFC. He'll be looking to bounce back after losing to Derek Brunson just three weeks ago.

Vettori, meanwhile, brings a four-fight win streak to the fight. A win over Holland could put him on a path for a much bigger fight next time out and a potential title fight after that.

The bout headlines a card filled with some interesting matchups that should turn out to be fun fights. Here's a look at the entire lineup and a closer look at the biggest fights on the card.