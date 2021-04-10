Buying or Selling the Latest Rumors Before the NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The NHL's annual trade deadline arrives Monday at 3 pm ET. As the big day draws near, the rumor mill is abuzz over which players could be on the move.

This is a time when playoff contenders package draft picks and prospects to acquire pending unrestricted free agents from clubs outside the postseason picture. However, a flattened salary cap and acquired players' effects on protection lists for this summer's expansion draft have put a damper on this year's market thus far.

Still, there are a number of enticing trade candidates. TSN's Trade Bait List features such notables as Buffalo Sabres left wing Taylor Hall, St. Louis Blues winger Mike Hoffman and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson.

How much of the trade conjecture should we believe as as the deadline approaches? Here's a look at which notable rumors you should buy or sell.