Dustin Johnson Misses 2021 Masters Cut After Winning Tournament in 2020

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson will miss the cut at the 2021 Masters after shooting 75 in Round 2 Friday.

The defending champion sits five strokes over par overall after bogeying three of his final four holes on Friday and entered the clubhouse in a tie for 60th. The projected cut line was three over, counting the top 50 players plus ties.

Johnson has been dominant at Augusta National during his career, finishing in the top 10 in each of his last five trips, including last year's victory. He didn't look quite as comfortable Thursday, finishing with a two-over 74 thanks to a double bogey on No. 18.

Things didn't improve for the 36-year-old in the second round as he appears poised to miss the cut for the first time all season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It was a busy day for Johnson, who had just two pars on the front nine and six in the entire round.

The first half featured four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey to end up where he started the day—two over.

When things were going bad, they were going very bad, including his rough stretch on the fifth and sixth holes. He hit it into the woods off the tee on No. 5 and had a lot of trouble on the green on No. 6.

A pair of three putts put him three strokes over par on these two holes alone.

After a par on No. 7, Johnson found his form and bounced back with two straight birdies on the eighth and ninth holes.

Though it appeared he would be ready for a much stronger back nine, the adventures continued in the second half of his day. Johnson bogeyed No. 10 and then came up short on several more opportunities for birdies. He did get one back with a birdie on 12 but consistency was a problem throughout the round.

No hole defined his day more than the 15th, which started with a 350-yard drive in the middle of the fairway that was followed up by an approach shot into the water. A missed putt from about 15 feet away sealed a bogey that put him in danger of the cut line.

Another bogey on the 17th hole made his situation even worse:

Though he could have squeezed into the weekend field with a birdie on 18, his struggles continued with another bogey to put him squarely on the wrong side of the cut line. Sitting 12 strokes behind leader Justin Rose demonstrated how far away he was from contention.

It was simply a sloppy round overall from a player capable of a lot more.

Johnson hit just nine of 14 fairways and reached the green in regulation on just 10 of his 18 holes, per the Masters official site. Both marks were below the field average for Round 2.

The short game was especially a problem in the tournament with just 55.6 percent greens in regulation and five three-putts through his first 36 holes.

We have come to expect a lot more from the No. 1 ranked player in the world who has been one of the most consistent players on tour. He will need a much better showing in future events and it could be a long road back before the PGA Championship in May.