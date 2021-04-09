WWE WrestleMania 37: Best Finishes for Top Matches on the Card

0 of 4

WWE

WWE stretching out WrestleMania 37 into a two-night affair like last year's memorable show only helps everyone—fans included.

The once-a-year spectacle packs so much into the card after a year or more of storyline development that more traditional-year events have dragged on for far too long, leading to clear exhaustion from viewers and fans actually in attendance at the arenas.

That won't be the case this year, which is great given what's at stake. Major men's and women's title matches with long-reaching implications headline both nights, and show-stealing affairs pepper both cards thanks to talents like Alexa Bliss and Apollo Crews, to name a few.

Here's a look at the card, plus some of the best ways things could turn out in some of the biggest matches.