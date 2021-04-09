WWE WrestleMania 37: Best Finishes for Top Matches on the Card

WWE WrestleMania 37: Best Finishes for Top Matches on the CardApril 9, 2021
WWE stretching out WrestleMania 37 into a two-night affair like last year's memorable show only helps everyone—fans included.
The once-a-year spectacle packs so much into the card after a year or more of storyline development that more traditional-year events have dragged on for far too long, leading to clear exhaustion from viewers and fans actually in attendance at the arenas.
That won't be the case this year, which is great given what's at stake. Major men's and women's title matches with long-reaching implications headline both nights, and show-stealing affairs pepper both cards thanks to talents like Alexa Bliss and Apollo Crews, to name a few.
Here's a look at the card, plus some of the best ways things could turn out in some of the biggest matches.
Match Card
- WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Tag Team Turmoil: The Riott Squad vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka
- Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
- Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD
Best Finish: Bobby Lashley retains
This might get a wow reaction from some.
Yes, WWE poured many, many resources into getting Drew McIntyre into the main-event scene, including a dominant Royal Rumble showing and getting the best of Brock Lesnar. And yes, he went on to have an incredible long-term title run, excelling when many faltered during the pandemic era.
But this best-finish idea is thinking about the long-term—why not do it again with Bobby Lashley?
McIntyre's status as a top dog is assured no matter what happens from this point. Lashley has a chance to reach such a status, too, should he look strong in defending his title and continuing to have a long reign post-Mania.
And part of this is because of one possible idea—fans finally get that Lashley-Lesnar match. In a perfect world, this match is just setting the table for something amazing over the next year.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
Best Finish: Bianca Belair wins
Remember all the resources WWE put in McIntyre about a year ago?
It's time to do that for Belair.
WWE already got the proverbial ball rolling on this front with her picking up a big win at the Royal Rumble. She was one of two obvious candidates to help usher in the next generation of the women's division at the top of the card.
And there's no better opponent to help make it all work than Sasha Banks, who, like McIntyre, has been one of the best outright Superstars in the company even without fans in the stands. The next step is using that to propel a younger star to new heights.
While WWE still has big guns like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and likely even Ronda Rousey to pull out, this is a really good chance to build something for the long-term. And if Belair doesn't get the win now, it could do irreparable damage as an obvious missed opportunity.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Best Finish: Rhea Ripley wins
Rhea Ripley was the other part of the 50-50 equation to win the Royal Rumble as WWE turns an eye toward the future.
Ripley came up short, sure, but she's still been featured prominently on weekly shows and with big names, all leading to a thrilling feud with Asuka—who had quite the meteoric rise of her own a few years ago after that stunning NXT run.
While WWE might be hesitant to have both veteran women's champions go down on the same show, now is as good a time as any to uplift both of the clear-cut main-event stars of the future. This year's structure even means giving both their special moments on different nights.
Part of the appeal is the long-term story, too. Having both pick up career highlights at the same event is something that can get used in video packages and promos for years and years when they inevitably clash over and over.