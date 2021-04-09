WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from April 9

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE kicked off its biggest weekend of the year with a special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, featuring the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a blockbuster Fatal 4-Way Match for the blue brand's tag team titles.

Also featuring comments from Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan ahead of their main event Sunday night at the Showcase of the Immortals, the episode served as the perfect primer for the two-night extravaganza.

Who emerged victoriously from the advertised bouts and what did the three competitors in the Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship have to say?

Find out now with this recap of the April 9 show.