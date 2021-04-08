    Lakers' Horton-Tucker, Raptors' VanVleet, Bembry Suspended 1 Game After Scuffle

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2021
    RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT LAKERS PLAYER WHO WAS EJECTED TO MONTREZL HARRELL - Officials separate Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) and Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) after Raptor's OG Anunoby (3) threw Lakers' Dennis Schroder (17) to the floor after a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby and Los Angeles Lakers Montrezl Harrell were ejected.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Thursday that Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forward DeAndre' Bembry have been suspended one game each for their involvement in a scuffle during L.A.'s 110-101 win over Toronto on Tuesday. 

    In the press release provided by the NBA, it was noted that Horton-Tucker, VanVleet and Bembry were suspended for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation:

    The NBA also announced that Raptors guard OG Anunoby was fined $30,000 and Lakers center Montrezl Harrell was fined $20,000 for their roles in the incident.

    The altercation began when Lakers guard Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby and the two became entangled before Anunoby grabbed Schroder's leg and flipped him down to the floor:

    An angry Harrell jumped in and began pushing and shoving, leading to officials and other players jumping in to diffuse the situation. Both Anunoby and Harrell received technical fouls and were ejected from the game.

    Both Bembry and Horton-Tucker will serve their one-game suspensions tonight when their respective teams are in action.

    Bembry will sit out against the Chicago Bulls, while Horton-Tucker will be out of the lineup against the Miami Heat.

    VanVleet has missed Toronto's past two games with a hip injury, meaning he will serve his suspension once he is cleared and deemed healthy enough to play.

    The Raptors are battling to remain in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, as they currently sit 11th with a 20-31 record.

    Toronto is 4.5 games behind the eighth-place New York Knicks, but just two games behind the 10th-place Bulls, who are in the final postseason play-in spot.

    Meanwhile, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record, so while they are fairly safe in terms of the playoffs, being without Horton-Tucker for a game could hurt.

    Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are out injured, and THT's absence will hurt L.A.'s depth even more Thursday night.

    The Lakers are in fifth, 3.5 games ahead of the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks, and falling all the way to the seventh spot would require the Lakers to play their way into the playoffs.

