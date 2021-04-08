NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz from Around League as 2021 Deadline Approaches

1 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Mike Hoffman has played well during his first season with the St. Louis Blues, tallying nine goals and 12 assists in 36 games. But it's possible he won't be with the team as they try to make their way into the postseason.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong could be open to trading some of his team's pending unrestricted free agents ahead of the deadline, based on what LeBrun has heard from "different teams around the league." St. Louis sits in fifth in the West Division with 40 points, one spot out of a playoff berth.

"We know from Doug Armstrong's history that he's not worried about trading pending UFAs when his team underachieves," LeBrun recently said on Insider Trading. "... Hoffman would be one, perhaps Tyler Bozak another."

Hoffman signed a one-year deal with the Blues in January after spending the previous two seasons with the Florida Panthers. Bozak hasn't been as much of a contributor for St. Louis this year. He has two goals and two assists in 14 games and has missed some time because of an upper-body injury.

So while it's possible the Blues could heat up and make their way into the playoffs, they may be trying to do so without Hoffman and/or Bozak on their roster.