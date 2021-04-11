    Report: Taylor Hall Traded to Bruins; Sabres Get Anders Bjork, 2nd-Round Pick

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Saturday, March 27, 2021 file photo, Buffalo Sabres' Taylor Hall plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Boston. The Buffalo Sabres could trade 2018 MVP Hall, who signed for just this season and is a pending free agent. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Sabres reportedly traded star forward Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

    Elliotte Friedman reported the news, while Darren Dreger of TSN provided more details:

    The 2018 Hart Trophy winner has struggled for form since agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres last offseason, posting two goals and 17 assists in 37 games before Buffalo was able to find a suitable offer for him. 

    Things have gone rather poorly overall for the Sabres in 2020-21. Jack Eichel has played just 21 games this year due to injury, the club was prohibited from team activities for seven days following a COVID-19 outbreak in February, and head coach Ralph Krueger was fired 12 games into an 18-game winless streak. 

    It was during that streak Hall told reporters he'd be willing to waive his no-movement clause. The Sabres began holding the 29-year-old out of games a week before the trade deadline to ensure their top asset didn't get injured, increasing the likelihood the former No. 1 overall pick wouldn't finish the year in Buffalo. 

    The Canadian will now his fourth team in three years, and his fifth franchise since entering the league, following stints with the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes

    Joining a contender should help Hall rediscover his scoring touch, and having some more talent around him certainly won't hurt. The one-year experiment with the Sabres may not have worked out, but he still has plenty to offer in the NHL.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bruins Acquire Forward Taylor Hall

      Bruins Acquire Forward Taylor Hall
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Bruins Acquire Forward Taylor Hall

      Sartaaj Bhullar
      via The Hockey Writers

      Albeit risky, Don Sweeney improves Bruins’ chances at lower price tags

      Albeit risky, Don Sweeney improves Bruins’ chances at lower price tags
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Albeit risky, Don Sweeney improves Bruins’ chances at lower price tags

      Bruins Daily
      via Bruins Daily

      Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For Draft Pick

      Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For Draft Pick
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Bruins Acquire Defenseman Mike Reilly From Senators For Draft Pick

      Abigail Adams
      via NESN.com

      Taylor Hall Part of Trade to Boston Bruins, Includes Second-Round Pick

      Taylor Hall Part of Trade to Boston Bruins, Includes Second-Round Pick
      Boston Bruins logo
      Boston Bruins

      Taylor Hall Part of Trade to Boston Bruins, Includes Second-Round Pick

      NHL Trade Talk
      via NHL Trade Talk