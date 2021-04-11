Report: Taylor Hall Traded to Bruins; Sabres Get Anders Bjork, 2nd-Round Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres reportedly traded star forward Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins on Sunday.



Elliotte Friedman reported the news, while Darren Dreger of TSN provided more details:

The 2018 Hart Trophy winner has struggled for form since agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres last offseason, posting two goals and 17 assists in 37 games before Buffalo was able to find a suitable offer for him.

Things have gone rather poorly overall for the Sabres in 2020-21. Jack Eichel has played just 21 games this year due to injury, the club was prohibited from team activities for seven days following a COVID-19 outbreak in February, and head coach Ralph Krueger was fired 12 games into an 18-game winless streak.

It was during that streak Hall told reporters he'd be willing to waive his no-movement clause. The Sabres began holding the 29-year-old out of games a week before the trade deadline to ensure their top asset didn't get injured, increasing the likelihood the former No. 1 overall pick wouldn't finish the year in Buffalo.

The Canadian will now his fourth team in three years, and his fifth franchise since entering the league, following stints with the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes.

Joining a contender should help Hall rediscover his scoring touch, and having some more talent around him certainly won't hurt. The one-year experiment with the Sabres may not have worked out, but he still has plenty to offer in the NHL.