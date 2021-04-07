Underrated Prospects Saints Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints’ first draft in the post-Drew Brees era will not feature a grueling search for a quarterback.

The NFC South side got lucky when Jameis Winston re-signed to take the reigns of the position alongside Taysom Hill.

With the quarterback depth chart figured out, the Saints can focus on other positions of need in the 2021 NFL draft.

Since the Saints pick in the latter parts of most rounds, their coaching staff will have to unearth some underrated gems to round out the draft class after the No. 28 pick.

In 2017, the Saints had a ton of mid-round success by taking Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Alex Anzalone and Trey Hendrickson in the second and third rounds. They also took Michael Thomas in the 2016 second round and Tre’Quan Smith in the 2018 third round.

Wide receiver is one of the positions New Orleans could look at on the second or third day to fill the void left by Emmanuel Sanders’ free-agent departure.

The Saints could also fill out their defensive depth chart at linebacker or defensive back. One of the mid-round picks may be used on a pass-rusher to replace Hendrickson, who left for Cincinnati in free agency.