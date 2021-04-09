Ziggler, Roode Win Fatal 4-Way on WrestleMania SmackDown, Retain Tag Team Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode beat the teams of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable and Otis and The Street Profits on Friday's WrestleMania SmackDown to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Rather than putting the match on Night 1 or Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, WWE aimed to make the SmackDown before The Show of Shows a big deal and did precisely that by staging the Fatal 4-Way match for the titles.

Ziggler and Roode entered the match having held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for over three months thanks to their win over The Street Profits on the Jan. 8 episode of the blue brand.

The Street Profits never got their rematch, and it seemed like it was poised to happen at WrestleMania this weekend, but two other teams got themselves in the mix as well, which complicated matters.

It truly started when Otis and Gable surprisingly turned heel after a match against the Mysterios in February. Otis punished Rey with a big splash off the ropes after the match, making him a villain for the first time in his career.

The Alpha Academy then went on to beat Rey and Dominik in two subsequent matches and followed that up with a win over The Street Profits and Big E alongside Apollo Crews in a six-man tag team match.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Otis and Gable teamed with Ziggler and Roode against The Street Profits and the Mysterios, and Otis scored the win for his team by pinning Montez Ford.

The Mysterios also proved their worth for a championship match recently, beating The Street Profits on the March 19 edition of SmackDown.

Of all the teams involved, The Street Profits entered SmackDown in the midst of the toughest stretch in terms of wins and losses, but it was clear long ago that they deserved a rematch for the titles.

All four teams seemed like they had a legitimate chance to win Friday, but Ziggler and Roode emerged and successfully defended their titles, meaning they will remain atop the SmackDown tag team division coming out of WrestleMania.

