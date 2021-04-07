WWE WrestleMania 37: Top Booking Options for Lashley vs. McIntyre, Title Matches

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

At this point, we do not yet know who Jax and Baszler will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championships against on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, but we do know said challengers will be determined via Tag Team Turmoil featuring The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, Naomi and Lana, and Natalya and Tamina.

Tamina and Natalya have been that sneaky, low-key team that has earned a bunch of television time of late. The team consists of two long-time contributors to the women’s division and feels very much like a team WWE Creative may pull the proverbial trigger on in a match of this time.

At the same time, energy and effort have gone into presenting Naomi and Lana as threats to the tag titles and a win between them should not be out of the question.

With that said, the best booking option is for an established tag team to win the titles.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan have enjoyed a very inconsistent push, but have always performed up to the moment and have earned the opportunity to run with the gold in a division consisting of very few (if any other) genuine tag teams.

Regardless of who wins the title opportunity, one thing is for certain: it is time to get the titles of Jax and Baszler and let them go do something else.