WWE WrestleMania 37: Updated Card, PPV Schedule and Predicting the Match Listing

For the second consecutive year, The Showcase of the Immortals will be a two-night event. This worked well for WWE last April as they split up their 19-match card into two concise shows. So far, WWE has announced 14 matches for the weekend.

The Tag Team Turmoil match and the subsequent WWE women’s tag title match were the most recent additions to the card. Many fans will notice that the annual women’s battle royal didn’t make the cut again. According to WrestleVotes, there were plans to use the multi-woman match this year to determine the number one contenders for the tag belts.

Instead, four teams will compete in an elimination tag match on Saturday night. Some rumors suggest Billie Kay and Carmella could enter the fray as a fifth team after WWE accidentally posted a graphic with the pair on it during Raw.

Night 1

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel cage match

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella in a Tag Team Turmoil match

Night 2

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. the winners of the Tag Team Turmoil match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship