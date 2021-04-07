WWE WrestleMania 37: Updated Card, PPV Schedule and Predicting the Match Listing

WWE WrestleMania 37: Updated Card, PPV Schedule and Predicting the Match ListingApril 7, 2021
This weekend, WWE will welcome live crowds back for the first time since last February as WrestleMania 37 emanates from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
The Show of Shows was supposed to occur at the venue in 2020 before COVID-19 forced the company to film it at its Performance Center. The circumstances surrounding the event will make it an experience that many fans will never forget but WWE hopes to pick up where they left off as they return to Tampa to host their biggest pay-per-view event of the year.
Viewers at home are also in for a change as WrestleMania won’t be available on the company’s streaming platform, the WWE Network, for the first time since 2014. Its fanbase can find pay-per-view events on the new hub on NBC's Peacock TV moving forward.
PPV Schedule
WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, Apr. 10 and Sunday, April 11. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8:00 p.m. ET with an accompanying kick-off show at 7:00 p.m.
Predicting the Match Listing
For the second consecutive year, The Showcase of the Immortals will be a two-night event. This worked well for WWE last April as they split up their 19-match card into two concise shows. So far, WWE has announced 14 matches for the weekend.
The Tag Team Turmoil match and the subsequent WWE women’s tag title match were the most recent additions to the card. Many fans will notice that the annual women’s battle royal didn’t make the cut again. According to WrestleVotes, there were plans to use the multi-woman match this year to determine the number one contenders for the tag belts.
Instead, four teams will compete in an elimination tag match on Saturday night. Some rumors suggest Billie Kay and Carmella could enter the fray as a fifth team after WWE accidentally posted a graphic with the pair on it during Raw.
Night 1
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel cage match
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella in a Tag Team Turmoil match
Night 2
Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Raw Women's Championship
The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)
Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. the winners of the Tag Team Turmoil match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
The Main Event
After his absence last year, Roman Reigns will return to The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment as the universal champion. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Tribal Chief will headline the event for the fifth time in his career on night two as he defends his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan.
However, the main event of night one remained in question for the last few weeks. Many fans and fellow superstars campaigned online for Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair to receive the honor as this is the first time two Black women will compete in a one-on-one match for a world title. Also, Belair won the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble, which technically guaranteed her a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.
But WWE made it clear that Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley will headline the event on Saturday night. Commentary confirmed this during this week’s episode of Raw as the challenger defeated King Corbin to finalize his match with Lashley. This will be the first time the WWE Championship match will cap off the show since WrestleMania 32.
Potential Best Match of the Weekend
There is a lot to look forward to this year, especially now that the wrestlers will have a live audience to play off of.
Cesaro will be a name to keep an eye on as the 20-year veteran will look to secure his first WrestleMania moment in his match with Seth Rollins. It’s hard to believe The Swiss Cyborg has never had a one-on-one bout at the event but that means we could see a strong showing from him.
Although WWE hasn't done a great job building a strong storyline around either women’s title match, both match-ups have the potential to steal the show. Rhea Ripley will attempt to avenge her loss to Charlotte last year as she challenges one of the top workers on the roster, Asuka, for the Raw Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will clash in a historic showdown that could finally propel the EST of WWE into stardom.
Nevertheless, Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan is a safe bet for the match of the weekend. Reigns and Bryan delivered an excellent performance last month at Fastlane and The Rated R Superstar adds a new dynamic to their rematch.
Furthermore, Sunday will be a big test for The Tribal Chief, who has been rejected at The Show of Shows in years prior. His new villainous persona has been a welcomed change in the ThunderDome but his first match as a heel in front of a live crowd will be a proper gauge. A win at WrestleMania 37 could be the highlight of his current reign as universal champion.