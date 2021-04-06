Mike Tyson to Return to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Brawled with Jericho in 2020

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

AEW announced Tuesday that boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Tyson last made an appearance for AEW in May when he awarded the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing after Cody beat Lance Archer. Tyson then showed up on the subsequent episode of Dynamite.

He closed the show in explosive fashion when he and his group got into a brawl with Chris Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle.

Nothing more came of the scuffle between Tyson and Jericho, but Jericho later said the original plan was for them to have a match at All Out in September 2020.

Appearing on his Saturday Night Special show back in October, Jericho said, "Originally, I was supposed to work with Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out II, and we just couldn't get it done in time."

Rather than wrestling, Tyson returned to boxing and competed in his first fight since 2005. The 54-year-old fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in November and appeared to be in excellent shape.

Tyson has been planning to fight again, although a highly anticipated bout against Evander Holyfield fell through, and it is currently unclear who Iron Mike will face next.

Given the revival Tyson has experienced in terms of popularity, it is no surprise that AEW is jumping at the opportunity to bring him back in, especially on a night that it faces stiff competition.

This week will mark the final time that Dynamite and WWE NXT air on the same night, as NXT will move from Wednesdays to Tuesdays beginning next week.

NXT has a great chance to win the ratings battle this week, though, as it will air Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday with Night 2 streaming Thursday on Peacock.

With Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa and more, NXT is poised to give wrestling fans a pay-per-view-caliber show Wednesday.

Tyson could help draw some eyes back toward the AEW product, though, especially if there are any plans in place to set the stage for a future match involving the WWE Hall of Famer.

It is difficult to envision Tyson and Jericho going at it again since Jericho and The Inner Circle recently turned face and are embroiled in a bitter feud with MJF and his Pinnacle faction.

Perhaps Tyson will get involved in that rivalry in some way, or AEW could be planning to have him mix it up with someone else in order to spread out the big angles even more effectively.

