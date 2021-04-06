WWE Raw Ratings Stay Flat for McIntyre vs. Corbin, WrestleMania 37 Go-Home Show

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's go-home edition of WWE Raw before this weekend's WrestleMania 37 saw its ratings hold firm compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.701 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, equaling last week's number.

Monday night's show featured the final build for Raw Superstars leading into WrestleMania, and it primarily focused on the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Both combatants in the WWE title match scored victories Monday. Lashley was in action first, beating former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander by submission with The Hurt Lock.

The main event of Raw then saw McIntyre face King Corbin with MVP on commentary. Corbin set out to incapacitate The Scottish Warrior before WrestleMania as a follow-up to attacking him the previous week and helping Lashley put him in The Hurt Lock.

Any Superstar who could take out McIntyre was promised a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania by Lashley and MVP, but McIntyre prevailed and kept his title clash with Lashley intact.

Raw also saw Raw women's champion Asuka and Rhea Ripley team up before their match at WrestleMania 37, facing off with the WWE women's tag team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

There was clearly tension between Asuka and Ripley from the start, and it resulted in Ripley viciously attacking Asuka, allowing Baszler to pin the Raw women's champion.

Another segment featured The Miz and John Morrison ruining Bad Bunny's Bugatti with red paint. Miz and Morrison then jumped Bad Bunny, leading to an in-ring promo by Bad Bunny and Damian Priest later in the night.

Priest suggested changing The Miz vs. Bad Bunny from a singles match to a tag team bout involving himself and Morrison as well, and The Miz and Morrison accepted.

Additionally, Braun Strowman beat Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a handicap match; Xavier Woods defeated AJ Styles; United States champion Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali; and it was announced that the teams of Lana and Naomi, Natalya and Tamina, The Riott Squad, and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will face off in a turmoil match on Night 1 of WrestleMania, with the winners challenging Baszler and Jax for the WWE women's tag team titles on Night 2.

