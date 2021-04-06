NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Taylor Hall and More

1 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Taylor Hall has played only 37 games for the Buffalo Sabres, but it's possible his time with the team could soon be coming to an end.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that "there's a sense talks have escalated" regarding the Sabres potentially trading the 29-year-old forward, who signed with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Dreger that there's "nothing imminent," but it could be a situation to watch over the next week, as general manager Kevyn Adams continues to have trade talks.

It's possible Hall could end up playing for his fourth team in two seasons. He began the 2019-20 campaign with the New Jersey Devils (who he had played for since 2016) but was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in December 2019. The former Hart Trophy winner then signed a one-year deal with Buffalo upon hitting free agency in October last year.

Hall's numbers have been a bit down this season, as he has two goals, 17 assists and a plus-minus rating of minus-21, which would be the worst of his career. But if he can get back to scoring, he could be a valuable addition to a team looking to make a push into the playoffs this year.