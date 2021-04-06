NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Taylor Hall and More

NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Taylor Hall and MoreApril 6, 2021
With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, this week will be an important one for the league's 31 teams. Each will have to decide whether they should be buyers or sellers, or whether they should stand pat and not make any deals.
The deadline isn't until Monday at 3 p.m. ET, so this week's games could impact those decisions. If teams get hot and start winning, perhaps they'll look to add a proven player to their roster; if they go on a losing skid, maybe they would trade a solid player to acquire draft capital.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL ahead of this year's deadline.
Could Hall Be on the Move Again Soon?
Taylor Hall has played only 37 games for the Buffalo Sabres, but it's possible his time with the team could soon be coming to an end.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported that "there's a sense talks have escalated" regarding the Sabres potentially trading the 29-year-old forward, who signed with the team ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Dreger that there's "nothing imminent," but it could be a situation to watch over the next week, as general manager Kevyn Adams continues to have trade talks.
It's possible Hall could end up playing for his fourth team in two seasons. He began the 2019-20 campaign with the New Jersey Devils (who he had played for since 2016) but was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in December 2019. The former Hart Trophy winner then signed a one-year deal with Buffalo upon hitting free agency in October last year.
Hall's numbers have been a bit down this season, as he has two goals, 17 assists and a plus-minus rating of minus-21, which would be the worst of his career. But if he can get back to scoring, he could be a valuable addition to a team looking to make a push into the playoffs this year.
Potentially 'Lots of Interest' in Foligno
Nick Foligno has spent the past nine seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and served as the team's captain since 2015. But it appears there are several teams that could be looking to acquire his services ahead of the trade deadline.
According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders have interest in the 33-year-old, but Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen "hasn't yet engaged" in discussions regarding the left winger.
Portzline also noted there should be "several more suitors" for Foligno, but one NHL executive told him why nothing had materialized on that front yet.
"You don't just ask a GM if a guy like that is available," the executive said. "Not that guy. Let them sort through it first and let them decide where it's going. There would be lots of interest."
Foligno has 15 points (six goals and nine assists) in 40 games for Columbus this season. However, his greatest impact to a team may be his wealth of playoff experience after playing in 51 postseason games during his 14-year NHL career.
Maple Leafs Looking to Add Versatile Forward?
The Maple Leafs are currently in first place in the North Division with 55 points, after getting off to a 26-10-3 start this season.
And while they already appear well on their way to earning a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive year, they could make a move to strengthen their roster ahead of the trade deadline.
TSN's Frank Seravalli reported Toronto is looking to add a forward, preferably a "versatile left winger who can play all over the lineup." Not only that, but the Maple Leafs are "willing to trade a top prospect—and more" in order to acquire that type of player.
Among those Seravalli listed as potential fits are Foligno, the Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund, the New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri and the Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson.
While the Maple Leafs have frequently reached the playoffs in recent years, they haven't experienced postseason success in a while, having not won a playoff series since 2004. So, it makes sense why Toronto is looking to keep improving its roster despite already having a strong regular season.