WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 5
The entire week leading to WrestleMania 37 is filled with events and it all kicked off with Monday's episode of WWE Raw.
Before they do battle for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley both had singles matches against somebody they have had run-ins with recently.
The Scottish Warrior took on Baron Corbin and The All Mighty faced his former Hurt Business associate, Cedric Alexander.
The New Day will defend the Raw tag titles against AJ Styles and Omos this weekend, so WWE booked a rematch between The Phenomenal One and Xavier Woods for Monday's show.
We also saw future opponents, Asuka and Rhea Ripley team up to face the women's tag team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Raw heading into WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday.
Opening Segment
Raw opened with McIntyre making his way to the ring. We saw a clip of Corbin attacking him last week before The Scottish Warrior delivered a promo about his upcoming fight with Lashley.
He got a little choked up as he talked about the conversations he has had with his mother over the years about his career and all of the sacrifices he has had to make. Lashley came out with MVP to cut his promo short.
Lashley called McIntyre a great champion but said his time was over. McIntyre tried to provoke a fight but MVP told him he would have to wait. King Corbin joined the party and said he is going to stop McIntyre from ever making it to WrestleMania.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was a decent promo segment but it didn't have the sense of urgency that is needed for the final show before WrestleMania.
McIntyre and Lashley were good with the delivery of their lines but Corbin slowed things down. His presence wasn't necessary. In fact, his short speech would have been more effective if it was delivered backstage during an interview.
This segment didn't cover any new ground or make the match between Lashley and McIntyre any more interesting. It was kind of bland but the people involved did a good job with what they had.
AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods
The first match of the night was a rematch from last week featuring Styles taking on Woods. Omos and Kofi Kingston were there to support their partners from ringside.
Styles struck first with a few punches and a hip toss. Styles locked Woods in the Calf Crusher but he was distracted when Kingston threw a microphone at Omos.
This allowed Woods to roll Styles up for the pin. The New Day celebrated as their challengers looked on in anger.
Grade: C-
Analysis
This was a short match that didn't do anything to make this feud more exciting, but what we did get to see was entertaining.
Woods and Styles only had time to hit a few moves but each one looked great. The stuff with Omos and Kingston was contrived and still managed to be entertaining.
Was this necessary? No. Was it good? Maybe. Was it funny? Yes.
Braun Strowman vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker
Braun Strowman delivered a passionate promo from inside a steel cage about his WrestleMania showdown with Shane McMahon. Once he was done, McMahon brought out Elias and Jaxson Ryker to face him in a handicap match.
After the break, the bell rang and Strowman immediately took control of the situation. He threw Ryker out of the ring before going after Elias. Ryker prevented him from hitting a powerslam to save Elias.
They stomped The Monster Among Men into the match after hitting a double side suplex. They each took turns hitting moves from the top rope, but Strowman kicked out.
The big man recovered and hit both men with powerslams for the win.
Grade: C
Analysis
The promo from Strowman might not have made a ton of sense but he delivered it with more heart than expected. He was convincing and did more to make this match matter than all of the previous moments he has had with McMahon combined.
The match that followed was as predictable as it gets. McMahon stacked the odds against Strowman but he still came out on top like we all knew he would.
Elias and Ryker looked good for the few seconds they had the upper hand. Even though this whole segment was average at best, it was still the best thing we have seen during this feud.