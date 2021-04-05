WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 5

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The entire week leading to WrestleMania 37 is filled with events and it all kicked off with Monday's episode of WWE Raw.

Before they do battle for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley both had singles matches against somebody they have had run-ins with recently.

The Scottish Warrior took on Baron Corbin and The All Mighty faced his former Hurt Business associate, Cedric Alexander.

The New Day will defend the Raw tag titles against AJ Styles and Omos this weekend, so WWE booked a rematch between The Phenomenal One and Xavier Woods for Monday's show.

We also saw future opponents, Asuka and Rhea Ripley team up to face the women's tag team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Raw heading into WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday.