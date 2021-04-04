    Tiger Woods Congratulates Stanford on Winning 2021 NCAA Women's Championship

    PGA golfer tiger Woods watches the first half of an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods congratulated Stanford after the Cardinal beat Arizona 54-53 in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball championship.

    Woods obviously knows a thing or two about championships. Before winning 15 major titles, he was the individual national champion while representing Stanford at the 1996 NCAA tournament. He also won three straight U.S. Amateur titles, the last two of which came when he was enrolled at the school.  

    The 45-year-old is recuperating from a single-car crash in February that left him with comminuted open fractures to his tibia and fibula.

    If Woods was following along with the action at home, then he watched an instant classic. The Cardinal prevailed after Arizona star Aari McDonald missed her jumper at the buzzer, securing the program's third national championship.

