Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 1

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Yermin Mercedes has been the hardest batter to get out during the first week of the 2021 MLB season.

Mercedes started the Chicago White Sox's season 8-for-8 from the dish, which immediately landed him on fantasy baseball radars. At some point, Mercedes will cool off and pitchers will figure him out, but you should ride the hot hand for the time being.

Mercedes should be the top waiver-wire addition for Week 1, but if he is not available, there are a few other hitters worth looking at. Geraldo Perdomo and Rowdy Tellez do not have Mercedes' numbers, but they are in positions that could help them thrive in the upcoming week.