NBA Rumors: Analyzing Gossip on Kyle Lowry, Ben McLemore and More

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A good bit has changed around the NBA over the past two weeks. Some noteworthy deals took place ahead of March 25's trade deadline. After that, several standout players were bought out by their teams and opted to sign free-agent deals elsewhere.

One player who didn't end up switching teams was Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry. Although the 35-year-old featured in numerous trade rumors, he ended up staying in Toronto, where he's been since the 2012-13 season.

That doesn't mean Lowry is going to finish his career with the Raptors, though. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's possible he could be on the move before the 2021-22 season arrives.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Lowry, along with more from around the NBA.