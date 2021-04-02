WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 2

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 2April 2, 2021
The tension between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Roman Reigns intensified on the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 Friday night on SmackDown as WWE delivered the latest build to the Triple Threat main event of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.
The latest developments between the blue brand's top dog and his challengers headlined a show that also featured an appearance by YouTube celebrity Logan Paul and the latest in the rivalry between Bianca Belair and SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks.
What went down, who emerged with momentum on their side, and what did it mean for the brand heading into the biggest show of the year?
Find out with this recap of the April 2 broadcast.
Match Card
- The latest between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns
- Logan Paul attends Sami Zayn's world premiere
The Rated R Superstar Is Back!
2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge kicked off this week’s show, discussing the “chaos” that has ensued over the last few weeks before thanking Daniel Bryan for awakening in him the Rated R Superstar, “the guy who does whatever he has to do.”
He said his WrestleMania opponents don’t understand the ramifications of what they’ve done, nor does Adam Pearce. He admitted to snapping, to “waking the hell up.” He is a Hall of Famer, an Ultimate Opportunist, and The Rated R Superstar. He is what they aspire to be, he exclaimed.
He ended the promo and headed up the ramp.
Grade
B
Analysis
As Edge exited the arena, he looked almost relieved, as if a giant weight had been lifted off his chest.
It’s not particularly surprising, either.
He has always been at this most comfortable as a heel and now is no different. His promo on this show, announcing the re-emergence of The Rated R Superstar, was the best he has cut since this latest return and sets the stage for him to cheat and steal his way to the Universal Championship come April 11.
Of course, his whole story arc is a lot like Batista’s in 2014, which saw the former world champion return, only to be overshadowed by Bryan. It will be interesting to see if his return to the grand stage features the same result or if he can thwart the surging leader of the YES! Movement and Tribal Chief to capture the top prize on SmackDown.
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Ahead of next week’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend the blue brand tag team titles against The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
This week, Ziggler and Roode teamed with Chad Gable and Otis to battle the Mysterios, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a big eight-man tag team match.
After an energetic sequence to start, the match came back from the commercial break with Dawkins a ball of fire. A clubbing clothesline by Otis halted his momentum and allowed the heels to take control of the match.
Dawkins finally created separation and tagged Ford into the match. The former tag champ exploded into the match and took the fight to the opposition. The action broke down, the Mysterios taking the fight to the champions Ziggler and Roode.
Back in the ring, Gable and Otis teamed up to put an end to Ford’s onslaught, the latter finishing him off with a flying splash from the middle rope.
Backstage, Paul Heyman approached Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about a hold-harmless agreement for Jey Uso so that he will not be held accountable for what he does to Daniel Bryan later tonight. Deville agreed with it, to the dismay of Pearce.
Result
Alpha Academy, Ziggler and Roode defeated Street Profits and the Mysterios
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was little in the way of narrative or real flow to this one as half of it took place during the commercial break. The action that there was, though, was explosive and highlighted what has been a solid division over the last two months.
Gable and Otis appear to be the hottest team in the division entering next week’s title match, but this feels very much like an opportunity for WWE to book Rey and Dominik to make history and become the first father-son duo to capture tag team gold.
The company does, after all, like to pat its own back when it comes to producing history-making events.