WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 2

2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge kicked off this week’s show, discussing the “chaos” that has ensued over the last few weeks before thanking Daniel Bryan for awakening in him the Rated R Superstar, “the guy who does whatever he has to do.”

He said his WrestleMania opponents don’t understand the ramifications of what they’ve done, nor does Adam Pearce. He admitted to snapping, to “waking the hell up.” He is a Hall of Famer, an Ultimate Opportunist, and The Rated R Superstar. He is what they aspire to be, he exclaimed.

He ended the promo and headed up the ramp.

Grade

B

Analysis

As Edge exited the arena, he looked almost relieved, as if a giant weight had been lifted off his chest.

It’s not particularly surprising, either.

He has always been at this most comfortable as a heel and now is no different. His promo on this show, announcing the re-emergence of The Rated R Superstar, was the best he has cut since this latest return and sets the stage for him to cheat and steal his way to the Universal Championship come April 11.

Of course, his whole story arc is a lot like Batista’s in 2014, which saw the former world champion return, only to be overshadowed by Bryan. It will be interesting to see if his return to the grand stage features the same result or if he can thwart the surging leader of the YES! Movement and Tribal Chief to capture the top prize on SmackDown.