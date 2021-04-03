Logan Paul at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan on Fire and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After Friday's SmackDown, we have two days off before WWE inundates us with content for nine straight days for WrestleMania week.

It all starts with Monday's Raw, followed by the Hall of Fame ceremony Tuesday, two nights of NXT TakeOver on Wednesday and Thursday, SmackDown on Friday and WrestleMania 37 on Saturday and Sunday before we circle back to Raw and NXT on the following Monday and Tuesday.

As the final show before all of that takes place, Friday's SmackDown had an easy job. Most of the segments were designed to continue and build the existing feuds that will make up the 'Mania card.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins had an interesting exchange, Logan Paul showed up for the debut of Sami Zayn's documentary trailer, Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in the main event and several other storylines were addressed.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from the blue brand's latest episode and how they all tie in to WrestleMania.