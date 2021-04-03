Logan Paul at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan on Fire and More SmackDown Fallout

Logan Paul at WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan on Fire and More SmackDown FalloutApril 3, 2021
After Friday's SmackDown, we have two days off before WWE inundates us with content for nine straight days for WrestleMania week.
It all starts with Monday's Raw, followed by the Hall of Fame ceremony Tuesday, two nights of NXT TakeOver on Wednesday and Thursday, SmackDown on Friday and WrestleMania 37 on Saturday and Sunday before we circle back to Raw and NXT on the following Monday and Tuesday.
As the final show before all of that takes place, Friday's SmackDown had an easy job. Most of the segments were designed to continue and build the existing feuds that will make up the 'Mania card.
Cesaro and Seth Rollins had an interesting exchange, Logan Paul showed up for the debut of Sami Zayn's documentary trailer, Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in the main event and several other storylines were addressed.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from the blue brand's latest episode and how they all tie in to WrestleMania.
Cesaro Prepares for the Biggest Match of His Career
Almost every title will be defended at WrestleMania, but one of the non-title bouts that has a lot of fans excited is Cesaro vs. Rollins.
The former Ring of Honor mainstays have been interacting for most of their careers. They know each other well and have worked together many times. This is a recipe that is almost guaranteed to yield a great performance.
On Friday's SmackDown, Rollins and Cesaro met for a quick exchange. Both men talked about how this is the biggest match of Cesaro's career. And in a lot of ways, it is.
Rollins is a top guy in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and has main-evented WrestleMania. If Cesaro gets a clean win over him at The Show of Shows, it will help kickstart a major push for The Swiss Cyborg.
The next edition of SmackDown is the go-home show before WWE's biggest pay-per-view, so we should expect to see these two have one more confrontation before they do battle.
Logan Paul Books WrestleMania Appearance
Zayn premiered the trailer for his documentary Friday. After mentioning Paul during a recent segment, WWE and the YouTuber set up Friday's appearance.
The Great Liberator and the aspiring boxer seemed to get along great at first, but Paul appeared to cringe after seeing the trailer in all its glory.
Zayn invited Paul to be his guest at WrestleMania before Kevin Owens showed up and dropped him with a Stunner. As he left, KO pushed Paul out of the way, but he did it lightly.
Appearing at 'Mania practically guarantees Paul is going to get physical in some capacity. He might help out Zayn or he could turn on him and side with KO.
Either way, Paul's presence is sure to stir up controversy in the WWE Universe. His YouTube career has not endeared him to everyone, so it will be interesting to see how WWE's first major live crowd in more than a year reacts to him at the PPV.
Various WrestleMania Storylines Addressed
With WrestleMania airing as soon as April 10 and 11, WWE is doing its best to make the fans care about every storyline. Whether it's working is the real question.
The Intercontinental Championship feud was only addressed with a brief promo from Apollo Crews. He declared his fight with Big E would be a Nigerian Drum match, which sounds like a Street Fight based on the rules he explained.
We also saw a brief confrontation between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks after The EST defeated Carmella. Belair avoided being taken down by The Boss, but for some reason did not try to retaliate.
Finally, we saw two segments that involved the women's tag team division. Billie Kay and Carmella appeared to form a connection, and Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler.
If WWE decides to add a women's tag title bout to the WrestleMania card, it seems like several teams are in the running. Natalya and Tamina, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke and possibly Carmella and Kay could all find themselves squaring off against Nia Jax and Baszler.
Daniel Bryan Takes Out Everyone
Friday's main event was a Street Fight between Uso and Bryan. Their rivalry over the past couple of months has produced some great matches, and this was no exception.
After he scored the win, Bryan attacked Uso with a steel chair. He then set his sights on Edge at the announce desk and hit him with his patented Running Knee before slamming his head into the ring post a few times. He then ran up the ramp to go after Roman Reigns.
The Tribal Chief attempted to cut him off with a Superman Punch, but The Yes Man dodged the hit and took him down into the Yes Lock.
This was a drastic change from the previous week, when Bryan was left battered and bruised by Edge. The Planet's Champion was focused and looked more dangerous than ever.
As this storyline continues to build, WWE needs to keep each Superstar looking strong. Edge came out on top last week, and Bryan took Friday. On the go-home show before WrestleMania, it wouldn't be surprising to see the universal champion get some revenge.