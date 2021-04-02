Report: BIG3 Returning for 4th Season, Hosting Games in Las Vegas, New Orleans

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

The BIG3 basketball league will reportedly return for a fourth season in 2021, beginning on July 10.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the three-on-three league will hold a 10-week season with the games taking place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Last year, the BIG3's planned fourth season was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Haynes, BIG3 is retaining CBS as its broadcast partner, meaning every game during the 2021 season will air live in some capacity.

Some of the biggest changes that will be enacted for 2021 include the age limit for players being dropped from 27 to 22, as well as allowing both professional and non-professional players to try out.

Additionally, players will be able to contest a foul by playing one-on-one through what is being called "Bring the Fire."

BIG3 was officially founded in 2017 by rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz with a goal of bringing an exciting brand of basketball to the mainstream and allowing veteran players to extend their careers beyond the NBA.

Some of the notable former NBA stars who have played in BIG3 include Joe Johnson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Stephen Jackson, Josh Smith, Greg Oden, Jason Richardson and Nate Robinson.

With younger players now being permitted to enter the league, however, the 2021 season could have a far different look than previous ones.

As of now, it remains unclear if fans will be allowed to attend BIG3 games in 2021. Haynes noted that BIG3 officials will consult with health and safety officials to determine whether it is possible.

Plans reportedly call for opening week to occur on July 10, with the playoffs starting on Aug. 28 and the championship game being played on Sept. 4.