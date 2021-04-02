Juventus' Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, Arthur Suspended for COVID-19 Violation

Associated Press

Juventus' Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have been "temporarily suspended" by the Serie A club for a violation of COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN FC reported on the punishment Friday after McKennie hosted an "illegal lockdown party" at his home attended by his two teammates.

Ahead of Saturday's Serie A meeting with local rivals Torino, Juve manager Andrea Pirlo confirmed the trio will not be in the squad:

The Associated Press reported Thursday the players also face potential fines from local police in Turin, Italy. Wednesday's party featured around 20 other people and continued beyond the country's 10 p.m. curfew, with police being called by neighbors to break up the gathering around 11:30 p.m.

"These things have always happened, but this is not the time for what is going on in the world," Pirlo said Friday. "It was not the right time to do it, we are examples and must behave like it."

All three players have been consistent contributors for Juventus during the 2020-21 season.

McKennie ranks fourth on the Bianconeri's Serie A scoring chart with four goals, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (23), Alvaro Morata (seven) and Federico Chiesa (six).

Arthur has made 16 appearances in domestic competition, while Dybala has tallied two goals and two assists in 11 matches.

McKennie, a member of the United States men's national team who missed the recent USMNT friendlies with a hip injury, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October. Dybala tested positive for the coronavirus last March.

After Saturday's clash with Torino, Juve are back in action Wednesday when they host Napoli at Allianz Stadium.

It's unknown when the three suspended players will be cleared to return.