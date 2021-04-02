NBA Draft 2021: Mock Predictions for Top Players Still Alive in Final Four

NBA Draft 2021: Mock Predictions for Top Players Still Alive in Final FourApril 2, 2021
Four rounds of play at the 2021 men's NCAA tournament hasn't depleted the field of 2021 NBA draft prospects.
In fact, a top-five prospect remains in pursuit of a national championship. So does another lottery prospect, and at least two more first-rounders.
That means there is more for scouts to learn about these players, and with the right showing under the brightest lights, these prospects can still climb draft boards before the championship chase comes to a close.
Let's update our draft board, then, with a trade-free mock first round and a look at the potential team fits for our three top-rated prospects still alive in March Madness.
2021 NBA Mock Draft
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Gonzaga
3. Detroit Pistons: Evan Mobley, C, USC
4. Orlando Magic: Jalen Green, SG, G League Ignite
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League Ignite
6. Washington Wizards: Keon Johnson, SG/SF, Tennessee
7. Toronto Raptors: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Jalen Johnson, PF, Duke
9. Oklahoma City Thunder: Scottie Barnes, SF/PF, Florida State
10. Indiana Pacers: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. New Orleans Pelicans: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
12. Sacramento Kings: Brandon Boston Jr., SF, Kentucky
13. Memphis Grizzlies: James Bouknight, SG, UConn
14. Golden State Warriors: Kai Jones, PF/C, Texas
15. Boston Celtics: Ziaire Williams, SF, Stanford
16. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
17. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Jaden Springer, PG/SG, Tennessee
19. Charlotte Hornets: Usman Garuba, C, Real Madrid
20. San Antonio Spurs: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
22. Denver Nuggets: Josh Christopher, SG/SF, Arizona State
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
24. Los Angeles Lakers: Ayo Dosunmu, PG/SG, Illinois
25. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Josh Giddey, PG/SG, Adelaide 36ers
26. Los Angeles Clippers: Jared Butler, PG/SG, Baylor
27. Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
28. Brooklyn Nets: Aaron Henry, SF, Michigan State
29. Phoenix Suns: Isaiah Todd, PF, G League Ignite
30. Utah Jazz: Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas
Jalen Suggs: Houston Rockets
The Rockets are too early into their post-James Harden rebuild to seriously factor team needs into their draft-night decisions. But even if they did, it wouldn't change much, since this roster needs pretty much everything.
Saying that, an offensive organizer like Jalen Suggs could do a lot to get this team on track. It's been fun seeing them let Kevin Porter Jr. sink or swim on most offensive possessions, but he's a scorer at heart. Suggs can score, too, but he's just as comfortable getting his teammates involved.
It would be a big change in team situations for Suggs, who'd go from engineering the most talented team at his level to piloting one of the league's weaker rosters. But his ability to bend his game however his team needs would make him an easy fit in Space City.
Houston could pick-and-roll teams to death with Suggs cooking up some brilliant two-man actions with do-it-all center Christian Wood. And while there might be some skill redundancies for as long as John Wall stays around Houston, he could work some open-court magic with the explosive Suggs at his side.
Corey Kispert: Indiana Pacers
While no prospect probably wants to be classified as a specialist, Corey Kispert shouldn't feel threatened by the label.
His specialty is three-point shooting, and since every team in the modern NBA is perpetually searching for spacing, there are certainly worse things to be called than the best shooter in the draft.
The Pacers could use a lights-out three-point threat to perk up their 15th-ranked offense. They're pretty nondescript when it comes to long-range shooting, sitting 19th in three-point makes (12.5 per game) and 17th in three-point percentage (36.3).
Indiana should be in the market for shooting this summer, especially with marksman Doug McDermott ticketed for unrestricted free agency. The Pacers could at least plug Kispert into McDermott's role and perhaps squeeze a little more offense out of the swingman shooting 45.3 percent from deep and a scorching 62.4 percent on twos during his senior season with the Bulldogs.
Davion Mitchell: New York Knicks
The deeper the top-seeded Baylor Bears probe into this tournament, the higher Davion Mitchell's draft stock can climb.
It should already be at an elevated enough level to get the attention of the Knicks.
In New York City, he could quickly endear himself to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau with a relentless approach to defense. At the other end, Mitchell could add more layers to the team's attack.
Much like Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley, Mitchell offers more as a defender and shooter (45.0 percent from deep this season) than he does as a primary playmaker. But with All-Star forward Julius Randle initiating a lot of offense, Mitchell could find a fit as a suffocating defender, a floor spacer and a secondary shot-creator.