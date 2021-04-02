NBA Draft 2021: Mock Predictions for Top Players Still Alive in Final Four

0 of 4

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Four rounds of play at the 2021 men's NCAA tournament hasn't depleted the field of 2021 NBA draft prospects.

In fact, a top-five prospect remains in pursuit of a national championship. So does another lottery prospect, and at least two more first-rounders.

That means there is more for scouts to learn about these players, and with the right showing under the brightest lights, these prospects can still climb draft boards before the championship chase comes to a close.

Let's update our draft board, then, with a trade-free mock first round and a look at the potential team fits for our three top-rated prospects still alive in March Madness.