The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 37 Night 1

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 37 felt truly special because it was the beginning of a new chapter. After one year, one month and one day, WWE was finally able to bring crowds back for a major event.

After a rain delay, the night got moving with a great performance from Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty truly made the most of his moment, solidifying his WWE Championship reign.

Cesaro walked into the ring to face one of the best WrestleMania performers in recent memory, Seth Rollins. And The Swiss Cyborg looked to be on an even higher tier than his opponent.

Despite both of these performances, the biggest winner was Omos. In his WrestleMania debut, he dominated the most dominant tag team in history, going over The New Day in such a way that he could believably defeat anyone going forward.

The women's tag team turmoil match was a mess that didn't help anyone, unfortunately. The Riott Squad almost got a spotlight, but even that was cut short for the sake of a contest that did not feel right for The Show of Shows.

Bad Bunny also had a strong case for winner for the night. The WWE-loving singer did everything in his power to look like a true wrestler and even hit a Canadian Destroyer on the outside of the ring.

Even with all of that good work, though, the women stole the show in the main event. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair put on an early Match of the Year contender and the clear best of the night for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 largely was a success, built on the work of some incredible wrestlers who were energized by a crowd of excited fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.