WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27

Credit: WWE.com

The fallout from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has not stopped. That event reshaped NXT to the point that we are still experiencing the aftermath. The April 27 edition included plenty of fresh moments and matches as NXT refocuses on the future.

Adam Cole was set to sit down with Arash Markazi to address his brutal match with Kyle O'Reilly. This was the first time we would hear from Cole since he had to be taken to a local medical facility by stretcher.

Legado del Fantasma has lost its stranglehold over NXT's cruiserweight division. Kushida defeated Santos Escobar to become NXT cruiserweight champion, and MSK has gotten in the way of any attempted retribution. Fans would get to see these six men battle in a tag match.

Mercedes Martinez laid her claim to the NXT Women's Championship, but she has felt ignored by Raquel Gonzalez. To get the champion's attention, she challenged her best friend Dakota Kai to a match.

The Way may continue to hold control of NXT through the NXT North American Championship, but Johnny Gargano fears Bronson Reed. Unfortunately for him, Austin Theory challenged The Colossal to a match where Reed would get another title shot if he won.

Robert Stone has been itching for a chance to solidify his brand. He managed to convince William Regal to let Aliyah and Jessi Kamea challenge Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to a non-title match that could lead to a championship opportunity down the line.

This show promised many important matches that could re-establish the hierarchy in NXT. Who would step up? Who would be knocked down?