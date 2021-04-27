WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27April 27, 2021
The fallout from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has not stopped. That event reshaped NXT to the point that we are still experiencing the aftermath. The April 27 edition included plenty of fresh moments and matches as NXT refocuses on the future.
Adam Cole was set to sit down with Arash Markazi to address his brutal match with Kyle O'Reilly. This was the first time we would hear from Cole since he had to be taken to a local medical facility by stretcher.
Legado del Fantasma has lost its stranglehold over NXT's cruiserweight division. Kushida defeated Santos Escobar to become NXT cruiserweight champion, and MSK has gotten in the way of any attempted retribution. Fans would get to see these six men battle in a tag match.
Mercedes Martinez laid her claim to the NXT Women's Championship, but she has felt ignored by Raquel Gonzalez. To get the champion's attention, she challenged her best friend Dakota Kai to a match.
The Way may continue to hold control of NXT through the NXT North American Championship, but Johnny Gargano fears Bronson Reed. Unfortunately for him, Austin Theory challenged The Colossal to a match where Reed would get another title shot if he won.
Robert Stone has been itching for a chance to solidify his brand. He managed to convince William Regal to let Aliyah and Jessi Kamea challenge Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to a non-title match that could lead to a championship opportunity down the line.
This show promised many important matches that could re-establish the hierarchy in NXT. Who would step up? Who would be knocked down?
Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai
Mercedes Martinez tried to take a dominant first step in this match, but Dakota Kai answered with a DDT and corner running low boot.The two went back and forth in a competitive clash where The Captain of Team Kick sent her opponent to the floor with a corner kaio kick.
Kai could not keep Martinez down, answering back with an emphatic discus forearm. She sent The Captain of Team Kick outside where Martinez and Raquel Gonzalez met face to face. A brawl broke out that led to the NXT women's champion booting her potential challenger in the face, causing a disqualification.
The champion continued the onslaught on Martinez to make a point about her place at the top of the division. She threw her face-first into the barricade screen.
Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart received flowers. Franky Monet said they were from Dexter Lumis, which cause the two champions to argue over who they were truly sent for.
Result
Martinez def. Kai by DQ.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Before the non-finish, this was an excellent physical opener where both women shined. Kai looked like the more dominant force throughout, forcing her opponent to fight from underneath. This emphasized that Martinez will be the face in this rivalry with Gonzalez going forward.
The disqualification was completely unnecessary, but it was only emphasized by the fact that Martinez supposedly almost won clean with so little offense mounted. There should have been a few more minutes to get to that moment.
Gonzalez vs. Martinez is interesting, though the heel champion facing a face challenger may take some getting used to as Martinez has mostly played the dominant force in her rivalries to date.
Grizzled Young Veterans Meet Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher
Cameron Grimes went to a special store to buy the biggest and most expensive watch possible.
The Grizzled Young Veterans demanded MSK give them their one-on-one title match for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Tommaso Ciampa interrupted with the returning Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa and Thatcher started a brawl, standing tall over Zack Gibson and James Drake.
Xia Li spoke in Mandarin about the dominance of Tian Shi before the mystery leader of the group covers the screen in smoke. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott told Leon Ruff he was proud of him and wanted to end him in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
Grade
B
Analysis
The smartest thing that NXT could do here was to let this feud build slowly. If this was Monday Night Raw or even Friday Night SmackDown, it is likely GYV would gave fought Ciampa and Thatcher on the same night. It is important to wait for the right moment on this Dusty Rhodes Classic rematch.
MSK is preoccupied with Legado del Fantasma, but one of these two teams should be the next to compete against the champions at TakeOver. Ciampa and Thatcher have a chance to truly find their next gear as a tag team against GYV.
Toni Storm vs. Zayda Ramier
Toni Storm told Zoey Stark to watch closely as she punished a rookie in her place. The former NXT UK women's champion had this match in the bag since the opening bell. Instead of winning with the Storm Zero, she tried to inflict more punishment on the top rope.
Stark arrived to distract Storm, allowing Ramier to knock Storm off the top rope. Ramier hit a shooting star press for a shocking upset victory.
Result
Ramier def. Storm by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
This was not much of a match from Ramier, but it was an important moment in her early career. Thanks to the woman that has been at the head of the next generation of NXT talent, Ramier picked up a surprise win over one of NXT's absolute best female wrestlers.
Storm will get her win back, potentially getting one over on Stark as well. However, the moment was enough to put Ramier in the conversation. She now has a chance to start competing as more than enhancement talent, potentially forming an alliance with Stark if Sarray is focusing on singles gold.
NXT's women's division is already great, but the depth continues to impress no matter who leaves for greener pastures.