WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 20

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT started off Tuesday night with a big show that included surprises, title changes and fresh faces to the black-and-gold brand. Continuing that evolution of NXT, the April 20 edition promised more title matches and a huge debut.

Just two weeks after his vicious war with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly returned to NXT. Last week, fans saw new footage of Adam Cole and KOR both heading to a local medical facility. What would he have to say after putting Undisputed Era behind him?

Kushida wanted to repay the opportunity he was given last week when he answered Santos Escobar's open challenge and became the NXT cruiserweight champion. He offered an open challenge to any cruiserweight that wanted a fresh chance to succeed.

Much has been said of Sarray over the past month, but the time for talk has passed. The Warrior of the Sun finally arrived in NXT in a match with NXT's most impressive recent newcomer, Zoey Stark.

Dexter Lumis has long sought an opportunity at the NXT North American Championship. LA Knight took that away from him at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The Tortured Artist wanted his revenge against the loudmouth.

This was to be a night built around the future of NXT. Many of the stars on this card have rarely had an opportunity, and they sought the chance to take their own game to the next level.