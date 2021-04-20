WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 20

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 20April 20, 2021
WWE NXT started off Tuesday night with a big show that included surprises, title changes and fresh faces to the black-and-gold brand. Continuing that evolution of NXT, the April 20 edition promised more title matches and a huge debut.
Just two weeks after his vicious war with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly returned to NXT. Last week, fans saw new footage of Adam Cole and KOR both heading to a local medical facility. What would he have to say after putting Undisputed Era behind him?
Kushida wanted to repay the opportunity he was given last week when he answered Santos Escobar's open challenge and became the NXT cruiserweight champion. He offered an open challenge to any cruiserweight that wanted a fresh chance to succeed.
Much has been said of Sarray over the past month, but the time for talk has passed. The Warrior of the Sun finally arrived in NXT in a match with NXT's most impressive recent newcomer, Zoey Stark.
Dexter Lumis has long sought an opportunity at the NXT North American Championship. LA Knight took that away from him at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The Tortured Artist wanted his revenge against the loudmouth.
This was to be a night built around the future of NXT. Many of the stars on this card have rarely had an opportunity, and they sought the chance to take their own game to the next level.
Cameron Grimes Fails to Establish a Business Relationship with Kyle O'Reilly
Kyle O'Reilly put Adam Cole behind him. He was ready to move forward. He made clear his focus was on the NXT Champion held by Karrion Kross. Cameron Grimes interrupted KOR, wanting to set up a business relationship with the man.
While O'Reilly almost agreed to the alliance, he revealed he was cleared to compete and knew exactly who he wanted to face first. He hit The Technical Savage in the face before taking Grimes' hat.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was not the way it seemed this promo would go. Kross vs. KOR could be a massive match in the near future, and O'Reilly likely still has unfinished business with Cole. Grimes' arrival was more of a one-off than an angle that will go anywhere long term.
The Technical Savage has been fun in this new role, and he brought out a fun side of KOR. However, that joy will likely vanish again when he is ready to work the main event again. This is mostly making up for Roderick Strong's story with Grimes abruptly ending.
Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight
LA Knight learned from a few early mistakes, mocking Dexter Lumis too much. The Tortured Artist had him on the run until the loudmouth heel was able to ground Lumis. Outside, Knight sent Lumis hard into the barricade.
As The Tortured Artist tried to recover, Indi Hartwell caught his eyes. Lumis and Hartwell stared into each other's eyes too long, and Knight took advantage, planting The Tortured Artist with a reverse DDT out of the ropes to win.
Lumis and Hartwell almost kissed, but The Way dragged her away before the two could lock lips. Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview Indi Wrestling, but The Way interrupted. Bronson Reed challenged Johnny Gargano. Instead, Austin Theory agreed to fight The Colossal later.
Result
Knight def. Lumis by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This match came together well beyond the ending. The pacing was engaging as both men approached a victory. However, the pace ground to a halt with the arrival of Hartwell. It was never explained what happened after The Tortured Artist carried her to the back.
That angle had potential that was thrown out for a potential future payoff. Regardless, it would have been nice to not take three minutes on Lumis and Hartwell staring at each other in this match.
Franky Monet Interrupts Io Shirai's Interview
Beth Phoenix interviewed Io Shirai one on one, asking her about her loss to Raquel Gonzalez and the next step in her journey. She admitted that she was tired and fell to her latest challenge, but she promised to rest up and get back the NXT Women's Championship.
Franky Monet interrupted and nearly got into a fight with The Genius of the Sky by telling Shirai she would take her spot while she was away.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Shirai is a fantastic wrestler, but she is a much better promo when she is allowed to speak Japanese. This interview with Phoenix served its purpose but could have been better. It ultimately set up the eventual rematch between Shirai and Gonzalez when the time is right.
Monet vs. Shirai could be a great match in the meantime. La Guera Loca is a talent with plenty of pedigree that needs to be established in NXT. Even if she does not defeat The Genius of the Sky, pushing Shirai to her limit would be a great first step.
Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Breezango
Breezango came out in gear reminscent of the Great Britain queen's guard. This angered Grizzled Young Veterans, who saw this as Fandango and Tyler Breeze not taking them seriously.
Using a few key tactics to isolate Fandango, Zack Gibson and James Drake looked dominant early. However, Prince Pretty took full advantage of a hot tag, taking out the Grizzled Young Veterans on the outside.
Breeze could not keep up though with GYV's speed and ingenuity. Drake nearly stacked him up for three then Gibson tagged in and hit the Ticket to Mayhem to win.
Result
GYV def. Breezango by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
NXT's tag team division always delivers despite a limited focus. Grizzled Young Veterans in particular bring so much to every match. The story of every match is different, even if most all end in the Ticket to Mayhem.
Playing up the best issues between these teams, this was about the heels taking advantage of small mistakes by the faces. While Breezango may have more tenure in WWE, GYV certainly looked like the veterans throughout.
While MSK vs. GYV has been done, there's still at least one more title match left in this rivalry.