WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 13

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver redefined the landscape of WWE NXT. The April 13 edition of the black-and-gold brand was the aftermath of that show as well as the debut of NXT on Tuesday nights.

New champions Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez were set to appear and address their title victories while re-establishing the hierarchy in their divisions. Finn Balor and Io Shirai were sure to be watching closely.

MSK also won new gold at TakeOver but did not choose to wait, putting the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Now officially the undisputed NXT cruiserweight champion, Santos Escobar issued an open challenge to the cruiserweight division.

The Way has got in the way of many top stars, so it was only a matter of time before they banded together. Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory would battle the team of Bronson Reed, Ember Moon, Shotzi Blackheart and Dexter Lumis.

Nothing has kept Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott apart, so William Regal wanted them to settle their differences. These heated rivals would do battle.

After several weeks of build, tonight was also the promised night where Franky Monet would arrive in NXT.

This was a chance for the black-and-gold brand to begin a new era. With so many new champions, anything could happen with fresh challenges to come in every division.