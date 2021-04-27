Braun Strowman Added to WWE Title Match, Birth of R-K-Bro, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The April 26 edition of WWE Raw threw out some surprising twists en route to WrestleMania Backlash. With plenty of time before that event on May 16, the red brand changed the dynamic of a few key matches.

Braun Strowman barrelled into the night with fire in his eyes. Thanks to a miscommunication between him and Drew McIntyre, they lost against T-Bar and Mace. However, The Monster Among Men did manage to pin the Scot in the main event and added his name to the WWE Championship contest at the next pay-per-view.

Charlotte Flair quickly returned from suspension, thanks to a new ally. Sonya Deville helped her overturn Adam Pearce's ban. The Queen now looks ready to force her way into the Raw Women's Championship scene, and Deville will take more power along the way.

The Raw tag team division is in shambles with AJ Styles and Omos out of action, but Riddle and Randy Orton seem to have found an accord and defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin together. It's possible R-K-Bro could help keep the division afloat.

With a few key moves, Raw has reshaped itself, but there is more work to come. This show needs big surprises in the coming months.