Drew McIntyre Gets Another Title Shot, Charlotte's Return, More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 37 energized many with an emphatic two-night event, but a few disappointing results—especially involving WWE Raw stars—gave many pause. It was up to the often-lauded Raw after WrestleMania to change those perceptions.

Instead, Monday's edition further emphasized that WWE has lost interest in this night as the one when surprises happen. It was a show that mostly maintained the status quo. The build to WrestleMania Backlash on May 16 already looks fairly similar to the 'Mania card itself.

Drew McIntyre earned another WWE title opportunity against Bobby Lashley, after facing the most obvious other top stars on Raw in Randy Orton and Braun Strowman. The Scottish Warrior won the Triple Threat without any interesting elements added to the rematch so far.

Charlotte Flair and The Viking Raiders returned to action, but neither made a lasting mark. It was more of a return to what was expected in 2020.

WWE didn't even try to take advantage of the excellent WrestleMania 37 work by Bad Bunny, who did not appear on Raw. Instead, Damian Priest lost in a handicap match to The Miz and John Morrison to erase some of The Archer of Infamy's mystique.

The point of the night was unclear. Even if WWE had no big debuts or major returns lined up, there were plenty of stories to tell that could have made more of an impact.