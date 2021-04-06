Weak WrestleMania Builds for Top Stars, 2 Fire Promos and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to WrestleMania week. WWE Raw kicked off a full week of wrestling in the final days before The Show of Shows. The April 5 edition of the red brand had plenty of opportunities to shine, but it failed to truly build to the future.

The lack of urgency affected every moment and match, particularly the contests that will define Raw's contribution to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Drew McIntyre fought King Corbin in a surprisingly good bout, but it further showcased that little has been done to get Bobby Lashley vs. the Scot off the ground. This supposed Night 1 main event at 'Mania barely has the storyline to main-event Fastlane.

Once again, WWE fell into familiar tropes with the women. Eight females will be thrown into a tag team turmoil match for Night 1 of WrestleMania, while Rhea Ripley played the jealous heel against Asuka just like Sasha Banks is against Bianca Belair on SmackDown.

AJ Styles has gone from a dominant force to a barely recognized element of The Show of Shows. His hyped match alongside Omos against The New Day has taken much of his momentum on The Road to WrestleMania.

Mustafa Ali put on the best match of the night with Riddle after finally being allowed to compete without the constraint of Retribution. However, he again fell short and will miss this weekend's marquee pay-per-view entirely. He has earned better than playing warm-up for Riddle vs. Sheamus.

Monday night had potential, but it all fell woefully flat. WrestleMania should be the biggest show of the year, but Raw made it feel like every other major WWE show.