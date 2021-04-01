Candace Parker Narrates Powerful Video Essay to Close Women's History Month

Candace Parker Narrates Powerful Video Essay to Close Women's History MonthApril 1, 2021
Chicago Sky star Candace Parker narrated a video essay celebrating the achievements of female athletes to bring Women's History Month to a close.
The video also represented a call to action to continue supporting and lifting up women's sports.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
The level of investment in women's sports has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks after Oregon forward Sedona Prince shared a video contrasting the separate fitness areas for the men's and women's basketball players during their NCAA tournaments.
NBC Sports' Alex Azzi noted how the gap extended into other areas such as COVID-19 testing, tournament branding and social media coverage provided by the NCAA itself.
In March 2019, the United States women's national team also brought the issue of equal pay to the fore when it sued U.S. Soccer. The USWNT said it received lower pay and unequal work conditions despite recently generating more revenue than the men's national team.
"The United States women's national team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country," Megan Rapinoe said in front of the House Oversight Committee on March 24. "We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records and sold out jerseys, all popular metrics by which we are judged.
"Yet despite all of this, we are still paid less than men—for each trophy, of which there are many, each win, each tie, each time we play. Less."
Draymond: Women Athletes Need to Take Action on Pay Inequality
Warriors star put out a string of tweets about the women's pay gap in sports, and some women athletes responded ➡️