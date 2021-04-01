Candace Parker Narrates Powerful Video Essay to Close Women's History Month

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker narrated a video essay celebrating the achievements of female athletes to bring Women's History Month to a close.

The video also represented a call to action to continue supporting and lifting up women's sports.

The level of investment in women's sports has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks after Oregon forward Sedona Prince shared a video contrasting the separate fitness areas for the men's and women's basketball players during their NCAA tournaments.

NBC Sports' Alex Azzi noted how the gap extended into other areas such as COVID-19 testing, tournament branding and social media coverage provided by the NCAA itself.

In March 2019, the United States women's national team also brought the issue of equal pay to the fore when it sued U.S. Soccer. The USWNT said it received lower pay and unequal work conditions despite recently generating more revenue than the men's national team.

"The United States women's national team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country," Megan Rapinoe said in front of the House Oversight Committee on March 24. "We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records and sold out jerseys, all popular metrics by which we are judged.

"Yet despite all of this, we are still paid less than men—for each trophy, of which there are many, each win, each tie, each time we play. Less."