    Christian Cage Wins 1st Singles Match in 7 Years on AEW Dynamite

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2021

    Credit: WWE.com

    Christian Cage was victorious in his All Elite Wrestling debut, defeating Frankie Kazarian to open Dynamite on Wednesday night.

    It was Cage's first official singles match since March 2014. He had made his return to the ring in January in the men's Royal Rumble match.

    In June, Cage crossed paths with Randy Orton on Raw for an unsanctioned match that featured little in the way of actual wrestling.

    Prior to the Royal Rumble, fans thought they had seen the last of Cage because of concussion-related issues. However, he made his shocking arrival in AEW during the Revolution pay-per-view March 7.

    In December, Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported Sting signed with AEW because it allowed him to put a different coda on his career. Rather than continuing to occupy an ambassadorial role with WWE, he would have the opportunity to step back inside the ring.

    Following the Royal Rumble, Cage expressed a similar wish to enjoy a full comeback in the squared circle.

    The 47-year-old showed he has plenty left in the tank during his encounter with Kazarian, and that might have caught the attention of AEW world champion Kenny Omega.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Omega spoiled Cage's first AEW interview on Dynamite, and the two nearly came to blows. It's only a matter of time before they square off in a more formal setting.

